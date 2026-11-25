One of the things Americans don't lack is places to eat. Whether you like fast food, fine dining, or a restaurant that only delivers, there are plenty of options. If you find it hard to pick a favorite, you probably aren't alone, but when it comes to the collective opinion of the country, there is one clear answer. Forbes released its list of the top restaurants going into 2027, and if you're expecting Olive Garden or Texas Roadhouse to sit at the top of the list, think again. That honor belongs to Culver's, the fast food chain that started in Wisconsin in 1984 and has since grown to over a 1,000 restaurants spread across 26 different states.

Forbes created its ranking by compiling data from a survey of more than 100,000 customers over the course of a year. The criteria included things like price, speed, taste, food quality, atmosphere, cleanliness, and overall perceived value. The restaurants that made the list represent a wide range of eateries that include everything from burger joints to tea and dessert shops. And if you're wondering about Texas Roadhouse and Olive Garden, don't worry — they made the list, landing in spots four and 68, respectively. In-N-Out, popular not just for its fresh burgers and fries but also for its not-so-secret secret menu, came in at number two. HTeaO, a place primarily known for its tea, took the third place. After Texas Roadhouse, Chick-fil-A rounded out the top five.