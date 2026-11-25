America's Favorite Restaurant Heading Into 2027 Isn't Texas Roadhouse Or Olive Garden
One of the things Americans don't lack is places to eat. Whether you like fast food, fine dining, or a restaurant that only delivers, there are plenty of options. If you find it hard to pick a favorite, you probably aren't alone, but when it comes to the collective opinion of the country, there is one clear answer. Forbes released its list of the top restaurants going into 2027, and if you're expecting Olive Garden or Texas Roadhouse to sit at the top of the list, think again. That honor belongs to Culver's, the fast food chain that started in Wisconsin in 1984 and has since grown to over a 1,000 restaurants spread across 26 different states.
Forbes created its ranking by compiling data from a survey of more than 100,000 customers over the course of a year. The criteria included things like price, speed, taste, food quality, atmosphere, cleanliness, and overall perceived value. The restaurants that made the list represent a wide range of eateries that include everything from burger joints to tea and dessert shops. And if you're wondering about Texas Roadhouse and Olive Garden, don't worry — they made the list, landing in spots four and 68, respectively. In-N-Out, popular not just for its fresh burgers and fries but also for its not-so-secret secret menu, came in at number two. HTeaO, a place primarily known for its tea, took the third place. After Texas Roadhouse, Chick-fil-A rounded out the top five.
Why do we love this chain?
The fact that Culver's only has locations in 26 states makes its placement at the top of the list an impressive feat. The chain made a name for itself by offering items like ButterBurgers, as well as sides like Wisconsin cheese curds, fried pickles, and pretzel bites. And who can forget its iconic frozen custards? Plus, Culver's features a different custard flavor of the day at each location, and sampling the daily featured flavor is part of the fun of visiting a location. The menu also features signature items that stand out from other chains, like its own root beer, which is crafted from a recipe developed by the founder himself, Craig Culver.
Furthermore, the chain prides itself on its core values of honoring its small-town Wisconsin roots, placing emphasis on hospitality and the freshness of the ingredients it uses — all factors that may have contributed to it becoming America's favorite. Everything seems to be thoughtfully done, including sourcing the ingredients for its creamy frozen custards and cheese curds from Wisconsin-based diary farms. In short, Culver's has managed to expand across the country while still maintaining its hometown identity, something that customers respond well to. According to the Forbes ranking results, Culver's earned its highest ratings in the taste and quality categories, which is a pretty big deal when you consider that it beat other burger chains like In-N-Out, which are also known for fresh, quality food.