If You Have Mushrooms, Spinach, And Cream Cheese, You Have The Start Of An Easy Appetizer
Mushrooms are among the most versatile items that you can keep on your grocery list. They're equally adept at featuring in mains, starring as sides, and supporting all manner of home cooking's most festive preparations: appetizers. Stuffed mushrooms further maximize that versatility, as once you've sourced the ideal mushrooms for stuffing, you can fill them with virtually anything. White button and cremini mushrooms have sturdy caps and bite-sized proportions that are well suited to stuffing. And if you also happen to have picked up some cream cheese and spinach, you're well on your way to one fun snack.
Spinach and cream cheese-stuffed mushrooms are also excellent for both planned parties and last-minute get-togethers. It doesn't take long to remove and mince the fungi stems, wilt a few bunches of spinach with some butter on the stovetop, stir everything together with a block of cream cheese and your preferred seasonings, distribute into the mushroom caps, and bake to warm them through. You can even use frozen spinach, provided it's properly thawed and squeezed of excess liquid. Canned will do, too, and the same crucial moisture precaution applies so as not to overly thin the cream cheese. Once you've gone through the motions even once, you can likely get the whole spinach and cream cheese-stuffed mushroom preparation to well under 30 minutes. Thanks to all the aforementioned adaptability, there are also myriad ways to dress these bites up even further.
Further enhancements for your spinach and cream cheese-stuffed mushrooms
A sprinkling of panko alone can give stuffed mushrooms a satisfying crunch. But while a generous shower before you pop those tops in the oven will maximize your mushrooms' texture, you may still want to turn elsewhere to enhance their taste. Toasting the panko in a skillet with some minced garlic until it's all barely golden will gin up even more fragrant flavor. A few good grates of cheese will likewise go a long way. Parmesan is something of a stuffed mushroom classic, and you can mix or swap it for Grana Padano for a creamier quality that also melts better.
Some diced Spanish chorizo is also terrific, should you want a more savory stuffed mushroom. That it's usually already dried, cured, and ready to eat means that the sausage requires no further cooking, just some quick knife work and a fold into your spinach and cream cheese mix. Mexican chorizo is also lovely in this case, provided you have the time to uncase, crumble, and saute the stuff. Either should also come pre-seasoned with some level of spice, and you can always amp up the heat with chili peppers or cayenne pepper. And some fresh herbs like parsley on top are the verdant crowning touch.