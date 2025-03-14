The Easiest Way To Give Stuffed Mushrooms The Perfect Crunch

Stuffed mushrooms are an easy, flavorful appetizer that can be made any way you want. Use baby bella mushrooms for a perfect handheld party snack, and you can stuff them with anything from lump crab meat to Parmesan or bacon. As the mushrooms cook down in the oven, they tend to soften; for a balanced dish, adding a little crunch is key, and the easiest way to do this is to top the stuffed mushrooms with crispy panko.

Panko comes from the Japanese words pan and ko, which translate to bread and flour. Panko is a type of breadcrumb that's often thicker than the finely ground crumbs you see in the United States. Panko is made from white bread, but true panko is made from a unique bread that's baked without any crust, so all of the flakes have the same flavor and texture. These days, Japanese panko is widely available in grocery stores, so it's a quick way to add a little crunch to your next stuffed mushroom dish.