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Cookie butter is one of those things that's hard to get enough of. If you've never had this spread before, prepare for it to become one of your favorites. Made from ground-up speculoos, a spiced Belgian cookie, and warm spices like nutmeg, clove, ginger, and cardamom, cookie butter is thick, creamy, and tastes like an irresistible, freshly baked gingerbread cookie crossed with a brown sugar cookie. While there are plenty of ways to make use of cookie butter, adding it to your coffee in the form of creamer is one that will transform your cup of joe. Combine half-and-half, cookie butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and a sweetener, and you'll have a sweet, comforting cafe-level coffee creamer.

Cookie butter is delicious enough on its own, but paired with coffee, it lends the drink a warming, spiced flavor. The sweet taste of the cookie butter also helps to balance out the bitter coffee, offering the ideal blend of flavors. Making a cookie butter creamer is as simple as adding your ingredients to a blender and blending until it reaches a smooth consistency. It's a must for your latte, but you could even use your creamer for things beyond coffee, such as French toast for a creamy, cookie butter-flavored finish. Once you try it, you won't want to enjoy your coffee without it.