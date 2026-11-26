With Cookie Butter And These Spice Cabinet Stables, You Have The Start Of A Cafe-Worthy Coffee Creamer
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Cookie butter is one of those things that's hard to get enough of. If you've never had this spread before, prepare for it to become one of your favorites. Made from ground-up speculoos, a spiced Belgian cookie, and warm spices like nutmeg, clove, ginger, and cardamom, cookie butter is thick, creamy, and tastes like an irresistible, freshly baked gingerbread cookie crossed with a brown sugar cookie. While there are plenty of ways to make use of cookie butter, adding it to your coffee in the form of creamer is one that will transform your cup of joe. Combine half-and-half, cookie butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and a sweetener, and you'll have a sweet, comforting cafe-level coffee creamer.
Cookie butter is delicious enough on its own, but paired with coffee, it lends the drink a warming, spiced flavor. The sweet taste of the cookie butter also helps to balance out the bitter coffee, offering the ideal blend of flavors. Making a cookie butter creamer is as simple as adding your ingredients to a blender and blending until it reaches a smooth consistency. It's a must for your latte, but you could even use your creamer for things beyond coffee, such as French toast for a creamy, cookie butter-flavored finish. Once you try it, you won't want to enjoy your coffee without it.
Tips for making the best cookie butter creamer
Cookie butter creamer is an easy recipe to follow, but there are a few things to consider when making it. The cookie butter spread adds a creamy consistency, but it does need to be melted first since its texture is too thick to blend straight from the jar. Or, you can also use cookie butter emulsion in your creamer for a thinner texture. Just note that cookie butter extract is a bit more expensive compared to the spread — LorAnn's cookie butter emulsion is $8 for a 4-ounce bottle versus a 14-ounce jar of Biscoff cookie butter is about $6 at Target (or get it from Trader Joe's for even less). For the sweeteners, you can use honey, maple syrup, or even brown sugar for a warmer flavor. If you're looking for a dairy-free option, you could substitute the half-and-half for oat milk or almond milk.
You can store this creamer in an airtight jar in the refrigerator, and you can even add in a cinnamon stick to the container for a richer flavor infusion. Be sure to shake the container well before each use to recombine the ingredients. As if cookie butter couldn't get any better, adding it to your coffee will give every sip of your morning brew a cookie-like finish.