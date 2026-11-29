With Frozen Meatballs And Biscuit Dough, You're Halfway To A Delicious Mini-Meal
There's plenty of conversation around which shelf-stable pantry staples should be in every kitchen, but it's also worth considering essentials to keep in your freezer. Frozen veggies, breads, and proteins last months longer than their refrigerated counterparts and can often be combined with pantry goods to put together fast, delicious meals for much less effort than making everything from scratch. For instance, frozen meatballs easily combine with BBQ sauce in the slow cooker for a tasty and simple main dish or appetizer.
Similarly, canned biscuits become an incredible grab-and-go breakfast simply by stuffing things like scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheese inside them. Even better, combining this technique with frozen meatballs is an ingenious way to make everything from mini meatball sandwich bites to savory hamburger bombs. The process is no more complicated than placing a thawed, fully cooked meatball in the center of a raw biscuit (along with sauce, cheese, etc.) and gently working the dough into a pocket that completely encapsulates the fillings.
Once you've arranged the biscuit-wrapped meatballs in a casserole dish, bake them until the dough is golden brown and the meatballs are heated through, which should take about 30 minutes in an oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The biscuits may be a tad dry on the outside after long baking times, so giving them a light brush of melted compound butter or garlic-infused olive oil restores some of that lost moisture and adds lots of savory goodness.
Pocket-sized meatball subs for every occasion
The key to getting great flavor out of these doughy, meat-stuffed pockets is making sure you purchase meatballs you'd enjoy eating by themselves, along with high-quality canned biscuits. While subpar alternatives can be elevated somewhat with seasonings, sauces, and cheese, you'll get reliably better results if you start with good ingredients. The second thing to remember is to avoid overstuffing the biscuits, as they could tear while you're filling them, or break open and leak in the oven.
To keep the filling manageable, toss the meatballs in the sauce before encasing them in the pre-portioned biscuit dough. To add cheese, stick to about a tablespoon of the shredded stuff per biscuit. This should be enough for a satisfying cheese pull, but not so much that the biscuits burst while baking. Additionally, once you have the logistics down, you can experiment with various flavor combinations to create meatball biscuit bombs as a fun dinner party app, or as a casual Friday night dinner in place of pizza night.
Speaking of pizza, you can mimic those flavors in these bites by placing a pepperoni against each meatball and using shredded mozzarella, along with a little dried basil in the marinara sauce. You could also combine shredded cheddar with tangy, smoky barbecue sauce, or coat chicken meatballs in buffalo sauce and tuck them into the biscuits with crumbled blue cheese. Taco meatballs with piquant salsa and Cotija cheese are also sure to be a hit.