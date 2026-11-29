There's plenty of conversation around which shelf-stable pantry staples should be in every kitchen, but it's also worth considering essentials to keep in your freezer. Frozen veggies, breads, and proteins last months longer than their refrigerated counterparts and can often be combined with pantry goods to put together fast, delicious meals for much less effort than making everything from scratch. For instance, frozen meatballs easily combine with BBQ sauce in the slow cooker for a tasty and simple main dish or appetizer.

Similarly, canned biscuits become an incredible grab-and-go breakfast simply by stuffing things like scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheese inside them. Even better, combining this technique with frozen meatballs is an ingenious way to make everything from mini meatball sandwich bites to savory hamburger bombs. The process is no more complicated than placing a thawed, fully cooked meatball in the center of a raw biscuit (along with sauce, cheese, etc.) and gently working the dough into a pocket that completely encapsulates the fillings.

Once you've arranged the biscuit-wrapped meatballs in a casserole dish, bake them until the dough is golden brown and the meatballs are heated through, which should take about 30 minutes in an oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The biscuits may be a tad dry on the outside after long baking times, so giving them a light brush of melted compound butter or garlic-infused olive oil restores some of that lost moisture and adds lots of savory goodness.