For A Grab-And-Go Breakfast That Always Hits, Start With Canned Biscuits And Your Favorite Protein

Some mornings are so busy, you're lucky if you can grab a banana on the way out the door. Some allow for something a little more time-consuming that's still plenty portable. That's when you want to pop open your canned biscuits for an a.m. meal that still skews more homemade than not. Stuffed breakfast biscuits are just one of the unexpected items you can make with store-bought biscuit dough. All you need is the tin, your preferred protein, and whatever extras you'd like.

This is only marginally more complicated than simply baking a batch of biscuits for any old sandwiches. For a version stuffed with bacon, eggs, and cheese, you'd first want to get the bacon and eggs squared away. Simple scrambled eggs are ideal in this case because you can best adjust them to fit the biscuit. The best, easiest way to cook bacon is in the oven, which will also get it nice and toasty for when it's time to pop the biscuits in. Before you do, you'll want to pull the dough apart to create two halves. You might want to make an indentation in the center of the bottom half with the back of a spoon to make room for your other ingredients. Then you'll add the eggs, bacon, and sliced or shredded cheese, top with the other biscuit half, press the edges to seal, baking according to the package's instructions for one fulfilling handheld meal.