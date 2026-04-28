For A Grab-And-Go Breakfast That Always Hits, Start With Canned Biscuits And Your Favorite Protein
Some mornings are so busy, you're lucky if you can grab a banana on the way out the door. Some allow for something a little more time-consuming that's still plenty portable. That's when you want to pop open your canned biscuits for an a.m. meal that still skews more homemade than not. Stuffed breakfast biscuits are just one of the unexpected items you can make with store-bought biscuit dough. All you need is the tin, your preferred protein, and whatever extras you'd like.
This is only marginally more complicated than simply baking a batch of biscuits for any old sandwiches. For a version stuffed with bacon, eggs, and cheese, you'd first want to get the bacon and eggs squared away. Simple scrambled eggs are ideal in this case because you can best adjust them to fit the biscuit. The best, easiest way to cook bacon is in the oven, which will also get it nice and toasty for when it's time to pop the biscuits in. Before you do, you'll want to pull the dough apart to create two halves. You might want to make an indentation in the center of the bottom half with the back of a spoon to make room for your other ingredients. Then you'll add the eggs, bacon, and sliced or shredded cheese, top with the other biscuit half, press the edges to seal, baking according to the package's instructions for one fulfilling handheld meal.
Batching stuffed breakfast biscuits for later, and other fun flavor combinations
Even though you're using canned biscuits instead of making them from scratch, these stuffed babies do admittedly require some cooking and cleaning. So, you can make a whole tube's worth all at once and pop them in the freezer to reheat anytime. After they've cooled completely, you'll just want to pack them all nice and snug in layers of cling wrap, tin foil, and, finally, a resealable plastic bag. When desire strikes, you can unwrap a stuffed biscuit and microwave it for a minute or two to enjoy the fruits of your earlier labor.
Sausage, egg, and cheese will also perform wonderfully here. The standard, pork-based circles of breakfast sausage are classic for a reason, but you can swap in any variety that you'd like. American cheese is a worthy go-to as well, but, as you might have imagined, that's easily adaptable. So, you can create something close to the NYC bodega icon, or mix it up with combinations like chicken and apple sausage with feta, or hot Italian sausage with mozzarella. Chorizo, Canadian bacon, and pork roll are all also worthy of inclusion. If it's good on a regular biscuit, the odds are that it's going to be good in a stuffed biscuit, too.