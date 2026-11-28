Rugelach is the star of Jewish holidays, serving as a delicious staple of Hanukkah food traditions, with strong roots in Eastern Europe which can be traced back to the Medieval period. Commonly found on the dessert table, rugelach is a pastry with a buttery finish. Its sweetness is anything but overwhelming, making it a great treat for those without much of a sweet tooth. The iconic pastry is created by focusing on the dough first, blending a few ingredients for a successfully flavorful rugelach: flour, butter, and cream cheese — though there are recipes that use yeast or sour cream instead of cream cheese. Regardless, the sour cream or cream cheese element gives rugelach a subtle but distinct tang.

Rugelach typically comes in either of two shapes: molded into a spiral, like cinnamon rolls, or formed into crescent-shaped treats, which make them look like crescent rolls or croissants. The similarity with the latter two doesn't end there. Rugelach is also quite flaky on the outside and its exterior features a nice, satisfying crisp, but take a bite and you'll be delighted by its soft interior. The contrast makes each bite interesting. However, it's the variety of the filling inside that will make you want to reach for another, and what sets it apart from other baked goods like crescent rolls. Rugelach is filled with classic flavors like jam, dried fruits, and cinnamon sugar, as well as fruit preserves. But depending on the one baking, it can be anything under the sun, including a mesh of sweet fillings and even some savory concoctions.