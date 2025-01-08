Deli Meat Is The Easy Filling To Try In Pastries

Pastries are an international obsession, and it seems like every country has laid claim to a signature concoction of fluffy fried or baked dough stuffed with something tasty. The French are known for their filled-pastry delicacies, like cream puffs, eclairs, and brioche tarts filled with fruit sauces. The Italians have their cannoli — little tube-shaped shells of fried pastry stuffed with chocolate, fruit, and even cheese. In Portugal, there's the pastel de nata, a traditional egg custard tart. Kolaches are the pinnacle of carb perfection, made with fruit in little pillows of pastry dough, and you can also use pastry dough to make a delicious custard-filled Boston cream donut at home in just a few steps. It's easy to picture chocolate or fruit filling when you imagine the perfect pastry, but stuffing your pastries with deli meat might not be an idea that comes as easily. However, protein-packed pastries are a fantastic breakfast treat and make for an easy meal any time of day.

Deli meat and pastry puff are a match made in heaven, and not only because they can provide hot, individual meals that stay warm and are easily transportable. It's a delicious combination of golden, flaky breading and salty, saturated flavor usually combined with creamy, melted cheese. It's undeniable: butter-soaked pastry, meat, and cheese just belong together.