9 Hanukkah Food Traditions, Explained

Each year, Jews across the globe celebrate Hanukkah. This holiday, which starts on the 25th day of the ninth month of the Hebrew calendar, is observed for eight days and nights. Hanukkah, which translates to "dedication," celebrates the re-dedication of the Holy Temple of Jerusalem following the conquest of a Syrian-Greek army by the Maccabees. Upon the re-dedication, the story recalls that a miracle occurred. The menorah had just enough oil to burn for one day, yet it shone brightly for eight, hence the length of the Hanukkah celebrations.

Hanukkah celebrations are generally punctuated by the lighting of the menorah, gift-giving, the spinning of the dreidel, and the consumption of various symbolic foods. Symbolic foods play an integral role in every Jewish holiday — major or minor — and Hanukkah is no exception. The foods served throughout the celebrations not only serve as a means of retelling the story underlying the reason for the holiday — consuming them is a tactile reminder of the fundamental tenets and themes that make each celebration so important to those of the Jewish faith.

Though each country varies in exactly which foods it consumes during the Hanukkah celebrations, there are some commonalities across cultural traditions. From latkes and gelt to challah and sufganiyot, these are a part of primary Hanukkah food traditions.