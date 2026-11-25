Green Bean Casserole Combines With This Iconic Side For The Ultimate Thanksgiving Mash-Up
Efficiency on Thanksgiving Day can be extremely important for home cooks, especially if you're lacking in oven space or baking dishes. That's why it's worth considering combining your green bean casserole and stuffing into one delicious, savory dish. Stuffing can lack texture variation and green bean casserole can lack flavor. Combining these two classic dishes might seem like a faux pas, but the result is more than the sum of its parts.
This two-for-one hack has another bonus. A common concern about green bean casserole is that it can turn out loose and watery if made incorrectly. When you add stovetop stuffing mix, the bread base soaks up the butter, cream of mushroom, and juice from the green beans, making the finished dish far more hearty and filling. Boasting a fresh crunch from the green beans, deep umami flavor from the mushrooms, and herbaceous warmth from the stuffing mix, this combo is an all-round showstopper for your Thanksgiving table.
As for how to actually combine them, simply add a stovetop stuffing mix to your favorite green bean casserole recipe before baking. Carefully fold the mixture into your base of green beans, cream of mushroom soup, soy sauce, and seasonings, being careful not to break the pieces of bread. Stovetop stuffing mix is excellent for this –- it's an easy alternative to the homemade version and has seasonings pre-included to give your casserole an herbaceous boost of flavor.
Ways to upgrade your upgraded casserole
The combination above is extremely easy to put together, but there are ways to take this mash-up to the next level. For starters, instead of using canned or frozen green beans, try using fresh ones for your base. They will provide fresh flavor and mitigate risk of your casserole getting mushy. Also, supplement half a can of cream of mushroom soup from your original recipe with fresh mushrooms for more umami flavor and added texture. You'll want to saute the mushrooms using the right technique first to bring out the intensity of their natural flavor and reduce their water content before adding to your casserole mix.
The stuffing mix will provide plenty of extra flavor, but for even more, sprinkle in a packet of onion soup mix from your pantry. This is an inexpensive staple that will help take the savory flavor even further. Finally, the most obvious of upgrades for this specific hack: make your stuffing from scratch before incorporating it in your green bean casserole for better control over flavor and texture. Sourdough-based stuffing is extremely ideal, as this bread type is the most absorbent. Cornbread stuffing is great on its own but the least desirable candidate for this hack as it tends to absorb all the moisture and get mushy. Make it from scratch and fold into your green bean casserole for a dish that most won't forget.