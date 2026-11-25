Efficiency on Thanksgiving Day can be extremely important for home cooks, especially if you're lacking in oven space or baking dishes. That's why it's worth considering combining your green bean casserole and stuffing into one delicious, savory dish. Stuffing can lack texture variation and green bean casserole can lack flavor. Combining these two classic dishes might seem like a faux pas, but the result is more than the sum of its parts.

This two-for-one hack has another bonus. A common concern about green bean casserole is that it can turn out loose and watery if made incorrectly. When you add stovetop stuffing mix, the bread base soaks up the butter, cream of mushroom, and juice from the green beans, making the finished dish far more hearty and filling. Boasting a fresh crunch from the green beans, deep umami flavor from the mushrooms, and herbaceous warmth from the stuffing mix, this combo is an all-round showstopper for your Thanksgiving table.

As for how to actually combine them, simply add a stovetop stuffing mix to your favorite green bean casserole recipe before baking. Carefully fold the mixture into your base of green beans, cream of mushroom soup, soy sauce, and seasonings, being careful not to break the pieces of bread. Stovetop stuffing mix is excellent for this –- it's an easy alternative to the homemade version and has seasonings pre-included to give your casserole an herbaceous boost of flavor.