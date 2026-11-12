Green Bean Casserole Is Twice As Tasty When You Sprinkle In This Packet From Your Pantry

Thanksgiving has its fair share of classic dishes. Of course, we all know about turkey and the various ways to cook it (bake, fried, smoked). But, for a lot of people, the sides are what make a fabulous Thanksgiving meal — the mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and cranberry sauce. And who can forget about a classic green bean casserole?

In the world of casseroles, the green bean version might top the list. It's typically pretty easy to make and it pairs well with turkey, ham, and all those other tasty sides. But, sometimes, it feels like once you've tasted one green bean casserole, you've tasted them all. If you're looking to give your next casserole deeper savory, umami flavor, just add a packed of onion soup mix.

The standard Campbell's recipe seems to cover all the green bean casserole bases — cream of mushroom soup, milk, soy sauce, cooked green beans, and pre-packaged fried onions. That will certainly get the job done. But you can add a little extra touch to your green bean casserole with onion soup mix. The casserole will still include the fried onions, but the soup mix will give the onion flavor an extra boost. These little packets are easy to find at your grocery store and only cost around $1.50 to $2.50 for a pack of two, making them super affordable for the amount of flavor they bring to this casserole.