Fresh, Frozen, Or Canned Beans: Which Are Best For Green Bean Casserole?

Green bean casserole has deep, all-American roots and is one of the best comfort foods of all time. It's also a dish that offers a pretty broad blank canvas for customization, including which beans you choose as the headliner ingredient.

The best green beans for your casserole will largely depend on what texture you want under the cream of mushroom (or, even better, cream of onion) sauce. If you want a firmer bite with some of the classic green bean snap, fresh beans are unquestionably the way to go. Canned beans will yield a much softer texture and are incredibly convenient, while frozen are somewhere in the middle.

Fresh beans do also have the advantage of letting you control the doneness, but they're finicky. Unlike canned or frozen, you'll need to carve out time to wash, trim, and cook them before you toss them into your casserole dish, so time (and, let's be honest, motivation) is also a factor. If you go fresh, you'll need to blanch the trimmed beans for two to four minutes and then plunge them into ice water. That extra step ensures they'll retain some snap without being too firm after baking. Of course, there are other things to consider when choosing the right green bean for your casserole.