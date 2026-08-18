The Correct Technique For Sauteing Mushrooms That Will Actually Brown
Mushrooms can be a pretty divisive food, but any mushroom lover knows there's a big difference between those that are crispy and deeply browned and those that have spent 10 minutes slowly simmering in their own juices. But the good news is, it isn't hard to avoid some of the biggest mistakes when it comes to sauteing mushrooms. In fact, all you really need to perfect them every time is a hot pan with enough space.
The first trick to achieving perfectly cooked mushrooms is to slice them into even-size pieces as much as possible so that they all cook at the same rate. Another rule that stays consistent across the board when it comes to sauteing mushrooms, whether you fry them dry or fry them in fat: use a wide skillet with plenty of room so that the mushrooms are arranged in a single layer. In fact, you ideally want there to be a little visible space between each mushroom so that the moisture escapes and the mushrooms crisp instead of steaming. The next step can feel strangely difficult, but it's good practice to leave them alone for around three minutes before flipping them. These rules pretty much apply to any type of mushroom, whether you're frying up some button, shiitake, or oyster mushrooms.
A few extra tricks will help mushrooms brown
While a hot, uncrowded pan will do much of the work in creating perfectly brown mushrooms, there are a few other important steps to take. First, make sure your mushrooms are as dry as possible before they go in the pan. Moisture leads to steaming, and so this is your biggest nemesis if the mission is crispiness. If you do notice mushrooms starting to release liquid as they cook, do not panic. This is what mushrooms do; all you need to do is keep the mushrooms cooking at a high enough temperature to allow it to cook off. This is why adding additional ingredients such as minced garlic is better kept towards the end of cooking. If you add them in at the start, you run the risk of burning them.
Once the mushrooms are nice and golden brown, you can safely add in all the additions you enjoy — like a knob of butter, some minced garlic, fresh thyme, or a squeeze of lemon. And just like that, you've got perfectly browned mushrooms that are ready for pasta, to serve alongside steak, or to ramp up the umami factor in your breakfast tacos.