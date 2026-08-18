The Correct Technique For Sauteing Mushrooms That Will Actually Brown

Mushrooms can be a pretty divisive food, but any mushroom lover knows there's a big difference between those that are crispy and deeply browned and those that have spent 10 minutes slowly simmering in their own juices. But the good news is, it isn't hard to avoid some of the biggest mistakes when it comes to sauteing mushrooms. In fact, all you really need to perfect them every time is a hot pan with enough space.

The first trick to achieving perfectly cooked mushrooms is to slice them into even-size pieces as much as possible so that they all cook at the same rate. Another rule that stays consistent across the board when it comes to sauteing mushrooms, whether you fry them dry or fry them in fat: use a wide skillet with plenty of room so that the mushrooms are arranged in a single layer. In fact, you ideally want there to be a little visible space between each mushroom so that the moisture escapes and the mushrooms crisp instead of steaming. The next step can feel strangely difficult, but it's good practice to leave them alone for around three minutes before flipping them. These rules pretty much apply to any type of mushroom, whether you're frying up some button, shiitake, or oyster mushrooms.