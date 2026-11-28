A lot of tuna salad sandwich upgrades are focused on the mix-ins. Classic celery for crunch, all manner of alliums for aromatic depth, and roasted tomatoes for a smokier, sweeter tuna sandwich. Fewer adaptations focus on the dressing that holds it all together, which is typically, and deliciously, mayonnaise. Simply swapping that standard condiment with a bit of mayo-adjacent remoulade is a particularly tasty way to enliven that expected base.

Remoulade is a versatile sauce that joins mayo with capers, herbs, and cornichons in France, where it originated. Around New Orleans, where some say it was perfected, remoulade includes the same, plus Creole mustard and horseradish. There is a nearly infinite variety of complementary ingredients from wherever your own kitchen may be, and most mingle terrifically when stirred into tuna salad the same way you incorporate unadorned mayo. You might swap those cornichons with pickle relish, for example, or tap in some Creole seasoning. As long as the end result is creamy, tangy, and studded with bits and bobs, you have a remoulade. Remoulade also distributes flavors more evenly throughout a can of tuna than adding those extras separately. Just keep a close eye on whatever else you usually pile into the salad when pivoting to a remoulade.