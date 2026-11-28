Tuna Salad Sandwiches Get A Saucy Upgrade When You Add This Flavorful Condiment
A lot of tuna salad sandwich upgrades are focused on the mix-ins. Classic celery for crunch, all manner of alliums for aromatic depth, and roasted tomatoes for a smokier, sweeter tuna sandwich. Fewer adaptations focus on the dressing that holds it all together, which is typically, and deliciously, mayonnaise. Simply swapping that standard condiment with a bit of mayo-adjacent remoulade is a particularly tasty way to enliven that expected base.
Remoulade is a versatile sauce that joins mayo with capers, herbs, and cornichons in France, where it originated. Around New Orleans, where some say it was perfected, remoulade includes the same, plus Creole mustard and horseradish. There is a nearly infinite variety of complementary ingredients from wherever your own kitchen may be, and most mingle terrifically when stirred into tuna salad the same way you incorporate unadorned mayo. You might swap those cornichons with pickle relish, for example, or tap in some Creole seasoning. As long as the end result is creamy, tangy, and studded with bits and bobs, you have a remoulade. Remoulade also distributes flavors more evenly throughout a can of tuna than adding those extras separately. Just keep a close eye on whatever else you usually pile into the salad when pivoting to a remoulade.
Calibrating remoulade tuna salad
Plenty of people prefer remoulade over ordinary mayo across use cases, but it's most famously linked with seafood. That means most remoulade recipes you may find are tops for tuna. However, should you normally include salt and pepper in your tuna salad, reconsider their presence until you taste your remoulade. Plenty of remoulade recipes include salt, and you may not want to layer pepper's low heat with the more powerful cayenne powder that's likely to appear in the sauce. The same goes for briny items that appear in both tuna salad and remoulade, such as capers and pickles.
Unlike mayo, and depending on which remoulade map you follow, you may be able to use the zippy compound as both your binder and your flavoring agent. You can always add a sprinkle more of this or that to taste once the remoulade is otherwise combined with the tuna. If you want more texture — pickles only get you so far — good old celery is neutral enough to add a snap without distracting from the remoulade, as are water chestnuts or some diced jicama.