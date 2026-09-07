Tuna Salad Sandwiches Are 10x More Flavorful With This One Fresh Topping

If you already add a variety of extras to tuna salad sandwiches such as lettuce, pickled red onions, and tomato, there may be a way to upgrade your next sandwich by changing the way you prepare one of these go-to toppings. To make an elevated tuna salad sandwich, all you need to do is add a good amount of roasted cherry tomatoes to the mix. While fresh tomatoes are already considered a worthwhile sandwich topping, roasting these tiny fruits brings out their sweetness and concentrates their underlying flavors. Better yet, they add a smoky, sweet brightness to creamy tuna salad.

Luckily, giving your next tuna salad sandwich a sophisticated flavor with cooked cherry tomatoes requires just a small amount of prep work. Simply toss the cherries in some olive oil, salt, and pepper and roast them on a sheet pan for 10 to 12 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. The roasting process ultimately breaks them down. In turn, their skins soften and their inner juices seep out. This leaves you with jam-like tomatoes perfect for spreading on your next tuna salad sandwich.

From here, all you need to do is prepare your favorite tuna salad recipe, assemble your sandwich, and include a generous spoonful of the cooled tomatoes before adding your second slice of bread. Fortunately, if you enjoy the taste of roasted cherry tomatoes on tuna salad sandwiches, there are many other ways to enjoy this dynamic duo of ingredients.