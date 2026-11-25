Popular steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse has always prided itself on offering affordable, good-quality steaks. Still, even Texas Roadhouse has increased its prices through the years. So, what did a typical steak cost two decades ago?

It's important to note that Texas Roadhouse's prices vary by location. Using Teterboro, New Jersey's Texas Roadhouse prices, the Ft. Worth Ribeye has nearly doubled in price between 2004 and 2026. Based on SEC information, the 12-ounce ribeye cost $13.99 in 2004. Presently, it's listed at $26.49. Today, Texas Roadhouse's most popular steak is its sirloin, likely because of its price point. A six-ounce sirloin steak and two sides, which is standard for most Texas Roadhouse meals, cost $7.99 in 2004, and in 2026, that same meal costs $15.49. An eight-ounce Dallas Filet was $15.99, and today it's $28.99. Based on these three steaks, Texas Roadhouse steak prices have increased anywhere from 81% to 93% over the past 22 years.

In general, dining prices have increased an average of 4.75% per year in the 12 years between 2015 and 2026, according to inflation data (a total increase of around 104% over 22 years). Using that annual average over the course of the 22 years between 2004 and 2026, Texas Roadhouse's prices have actually increased at a slower rate than other restaurant prices, with the average Texas Roadhouse price rising 3.95% annually (a total increase of around 87% over 22 years).