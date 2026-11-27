Although all manner of baked potato toppings abound, many of them are already overly familiar. A bit of salted butter is the easy, everyday go-to, while things like sour cream, scallions, and shredded cheddar rank marginally higher on the creativity scale. But some considerably less common options are so classically congruous with the jacket tubers that you'll wonder why you hadn't thought of them sooner. Crab dip is the premier example. It already includes a lot of the creamy dairy that we all know and love in a spud, while also nodding to crab boils, crab croquettes, and, of course, that other fave, crab mashed potatoes. The combination is road-tested for success.

You can use a store-bought crab dip for ease if you like, but you can also make it yourself while you wait for the potato to bake. Because you're highly likely to be using ready-to-eat crab meat and not cracking the crustaceans yourself, most of that time is just assembling the shellfish together with things like cream cheese, mayo, Monterey Jack, and the compulsory Old Bay seasoning. Once it's all properly baked, you'll simply slice the potato like usual and spoon in as much of this unexpected but totally cohesive stuffing as you can fit. You might even find room to stuff more goodies inside.