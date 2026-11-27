Stuff Your Baked Potatoes With This Creamy Dip For A Burst Of Seafood Flavor In Every Bite
Although all manner of baked potato toppings abound, many of them are already overly familiar. A bit of salted butter is the easy, everyday go-to, while things like sour cream, scallions, and shredded cheddar rank marginally higher on the creativity scale. But some considerably less common options are so classically congruous with the jacket tubers that you'll wonder why you hadn't thought of them sooner. Crab dip is the premier example. It already includes a lot of the creamy dairy that we all know and love in a spud, while also nodding to crab boils, crab croquettes, and, of course, that other fave, crab mashed potatoes. The combination is road-tested for success.
You can use a store-bought crab dip for ease if you like, but you can also make it yourself while you wait for the potato to bake. Because you're highly likely to be using ready-to-eat crab meat and not cracking the crustaceans yourself, most of that time is just assembling the shellfish together with things like cream cheese, mayo, Monterey Jack, and the compulsory Old Bay seasoning. Once it's all properly baked, you'll simply slice the potato like usual and spoon in as much of this unexpected but totally cohesive stuffing as you can fit. You might even find room to stuff more goodies inside.
More ways to dress up your crab dip baked potatoes
Our game day crab dip recipe calls not only for the usual ingredients, but it also packs in an impressive array of other items like the bacon and garlic that you might also enjoy in a baked potato. It uses mild poblano peppers, too, but there's no reason you can't swap in some jalapeños for a little extra heat. Some finely diced celery can also add a little crunch without distracting from the dip's primary flavors. Thinly sliced shallots will bring out the crab's inherent sweetness. You can also pivot to shredded mozzarella, Gruyère, or use any melter of your preference as the gooey crab dip binder.
Should you just need to allocate the hour or so it takes to bake the potato to other tasks, there's also a shortcut that captures the essence of a traditional crab dip-stuffed baked potato. The combination of crab and pimento spread mingles an awful lot of the more elaborate dip's elements without as much work. It also only takes a minute or two to stir together equal parts of each from a container and join with the potato for a similar effect. You can even stir in any of the above upgrade upgrades for that little extra something special.