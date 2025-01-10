Transform Pimento Cheese Spread Into A Next-Level Appetizer With Luxury Leftovers

Pimento cheese is a beloved Southern spread that is irresistibly creamy and boasts an addicting flavor profile that is both savory and sweet. While it's traditionally used as a spread for crackers or a dip for vegetables, it is equally at home as a topping for fried chicken sandwiches or blended into mac and cheese to give it Southern flair. If you haven't experienced the gustatory joy that is pimento cheese, we'll enlighten you. Sometimes nicknamed Southern paté, this spread is made from shredded cheddar, softened cream cheese, mayonnaise, pimento peppers, and seasonings such as garlic powder, cayenne, and black pepper. Some recipes call for diced jalepeños to give the spread an extra punch of heat.

While pimento cheese is perfectly capable of shining on its own, its versatility allows it to be customizable and truly fit any occasion. If you're looking to elevate pimento cheese into an indulgent and unique appetizer, you can turn to a somewhat unexpected but delicious ingredient: crab meat. This addition is a great way to put those leftovers from last night's crab boil to good use and brings a touch of sophistication to your batch of pimento cheese.