Transform Pimento Cheese Spread Into A Next-Level Appetizer With Luxury Leftovers
Pimento cheese is a beloved Southern spread that is irresistibly creamy and boasts an addicting flavor profile that is both savory and sweet. While it's traditionally used as a spread for crackers or a dip for vegetables, it is equally at home as a topping for fried chicken sandwiches or blended into mac and cheese to give it Southern flair. If you haven't experienced the gustatory joy that is pimento cheese, we'll enlighten you. Sometimes nicknamed Southern paté, this spread is made from shredded cheddar, softened cream cheese, mayonnaise, pimento peppers, and seasonings such as garlic powder, cayenne, and black pepper. Some recipes call for diced jalepeños to give the spread an extra punch of heat.
While pimento cheese is perfectly capable of shining on its own, its versatility allows it to be customizable and truly fit any occasion. If you're looking to elevate pimento cheese into an indulgent and unique appetizer, you can turn to a somewhat unexpected but delicious ingredient: crab meat. This addition is a great way to put those leftovers from last night's crab boil to good use and brings a touch of sophistication to your batch of pimento cheese.
Why crab meat in pimento cheese just works
If the thought of mixing cheese and seafood doesn't sit right with you, hear us out. Since the flavor of crab is slightly sweet and usually not overpowering, the signature taste of pimento cheese remains the star of the show. However, the slight brininess of the crab can help cut through the richness of all that cheese and mayo. Additionally, the subtle sweetness of the crab and pimento peppers nicely complement one another. The delicate texture of crab meat also makes it easy to shred and stir into pimento cheese, which still spreads nicely over a cracker and remains perfectly dippable.
Convinced, but still want to take your pimento cheese to the next level? Consider adding some heat. Simply stirring in the desired amount of your favorite hot sauce will result in a spicy crab and pimento cheese dip that will magically disappear as soon as you serve it. To make it even more luxurious, bake it in the oven for a few minutes before serving to get it nice and bubbly. You could also try out Gordon Ramsay's tip for adding a kick to your pimento cheese by incorporating some toasted paprika breadcrumbs. No matter how you decide to enjoy your pimento cheese, adding crab can take this popular spread to tasty new heights.