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Chili is among the premier meals that you can make to satisfying effect with just what's in your pantry. Expand your culinary universe to the freezer, too, and you can introduce all manner of meats and other perishables like garlic and onions that you've cleverly tucked away. But add some dried chiles to your kitchen's shelf-stable staples, and well, you're practically on track to win the town cook-off without so much as a trip to the store.

While you may already have a ground chile pepper blend or single-origin heat source among your spice rack's must-have seasonings, dried chiles let you tinker with different flavors and degrees of ferocity. Anchos, for example, are somewhat sweet and narrowly fruity, while your chiles de árbol pack a fiery punch, and chipotles are rich with smoke. Layering the flavors is a culinary choose-your-own-adventure.

The simplest way to use dried chiles in your next batch is to remove the stems and soak the chiles in hot water for around 20 minutes to soften before pulverizing into a paste with a bit of stock or broth in the small appliance of your choice, and adding a few tablespoons to the chili pot to taste. Some folks like to scrape out the seeds and pith, too, but since a lot of a chile's heat comes from that pith, you may want to keep some or all of it in the mix. The type of chili you're making can also help you decide which dried peppers to use.