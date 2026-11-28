Imagine eggs Benedict (which is already as perfect a meal as brunch can get) but the English muffin has been swapped out for a latke instead. Think of the ham (or smoked salmon or spinach, if you're keeping kosher), the poached eggs, and all that creamy hollandaise sauce — then consider how good it would taste with a crispy potato pancake. It's the crispiness of the latke that makes it so satisfying, creating a contrast against the soft egg and the sauce in a way an English muffin could never. This is a meal that would be particularly fitting around Hanukkah, whether you celebrate or not, because latkes are a traditional Jewish food. They're often eaten during the Festival of Lights with sour cream, so creamy hollandaise sauce makes for a fitting alternative.

It's all about getting the potato latke right. Making latkes isn't complicated, but there are steps to nail down to get that coveted crunchy, golden exterior. The process involves grating potatoes and onion, squeezing out as much moisture as possible, and then mixing it all with egg, flour or matzo meal and seasoning. Form the mixture into patties, then fry them in hot oil for a few minutes on each side until they're crispy and golden brown. You may also want to make the latkes a little thicker than usual so they can act as an appropriate base for the poached eggs and sauce.