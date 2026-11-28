Give Latkes An Eggs Benedict Twist For A Delicious Hanukkah Breakfast
Imagine eggs Benedict (which is already as perfect a meal as brunch can get) but the English muffin has been swapped out for a latke instead. Think of the ham (or smoked salmon or spinach, if you're keeping kosher), the poached eggs, and all that creamy hollandaise sauce — then consider how good it would taste with a crispy potato pancake. It's the crispiness of the latke that makes it so satisfying, creating a contrast against the soft egg and the sauce in a way an English muffin could never. This is a meal that would be particularly fitting around Hanukkah, whether you celebrate or not, because latkes are a traditional Jewish food. They're often eaten during the Festival of Lights with sour cream, so creamy hollandaise sauce makes for a fitting alternative.
It's all about getting the potato latke right. Making latkes isn't complicated, but there are steps to nail down to get that coveted crunchy, golden exterior. The process involves grating potatoes and onion, squeezing out as much moisture as possible, and then mixing it all with egg, flour or matzo meal and seasoning. Form the mixture into patties, then fry them in hot oil for a few minutes on each side until they're crispy and golden brown. You may also want to make the latkes a little thicker than usual so they can act as an appropriate base for the poached eggs and sauce.
Building the best latke eggs Benedict
With your crispy latkes ready, the rest of the process follows the usual steps of making a classic, buttery eggs Benedict recipe, including whipping up homemade hollandaise and using a few simple tricks to poach your eggs perfectly. When everything is prepared, place some thinly sliced ham or bacon onto the latke, followed by a poached egg and a generous spoonful of hollandaise sauce. Then, dress it up with some finely diced red onion, fresh chives, dill, or parsley. If you don't eat meat or you're keeping kosher, you can always go in an eggs Florentine direction, swapping the bacon for wilted spinach. Or you can try eggs Royale, which instead uses smoked salmon. Don't be afraid to add whatever you enjoy, from avocado to fried mushrooms; there aren't a lot of brunch foods that won't go well with the crispy potato base.
If you're tight on time, the latkes can be prepared in advance and kept in the fridge overnight or even frozen and then reheated in the oven until hot and crisp again. It's a good little trick if you're hosting or just looking to reduce the chaos in the morning. That way, you can concentrate on making the hollandaise and poached eggs fresh, knowing the latkes are mere moments away from being perfectly crunchy again.