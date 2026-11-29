Via Reddit, one Chick-fil-A employee shared an official "Language of Hospitality" guide that presents alternatives for most casual language. These phrases are meant to be used by employees while working at their shift at Chick-fil-A. Many of us know that "you're welcome" is replaced with the chain's famous phrase, "my pleasure." However, the guidebook goes far beyond this. For example, rather than saying "Anything else?" employees are encouraged to say, "What else may I do for you today?" Other examples include replacing "drink" with "beverage," and avoiding words like "trash" and "refill."

A second employee on Reddit explained this as a use of something called "elevated language." Another Redditor offered insight into the term: "Elevated language is formal. Free of slang, idioms. Every word chosen for intent, as opposed to color or natural language patterns." Founder S. Truett Cathy would probably agree that the formality of elevated language gets noticed. He has said that the phrase "my pleasure" helps Chick-fil-A stand out among fast food giants. The chain also claims that the phrase is a symbol of its efforts to create a unique experience for customers.

For Chick-fil-A employees, repeating this language outside of work can become habitual, they state online. One Chick-fil-A manager even told WYFF: "My pleasure and Chick-fil-A go hand in hand. I say it at home, too. It drives my husband absolutely crazy. He says, 'Can't you just say, you're welcome?' And I'm like 'No. I can't.' It just comes naturally to me now."