10 Chick-Fil-A Secrets Employees Know That Customers Don't
Chick-fil-A is known for its speedy drive-thru service, unique service vocabulary, and delicious fried chicken. The success of the chain speaks for itself, as it's one of three United States restaurant brands that made more than $20 billion in sales in 2025, according to Forbes. The chain even has the fewest locations among the three, and is the only one that takes every Sunday off. This is just one of the many reasons this fast food giant is often seen as a level above its competitors. Even with so many fried chicken offerings around the world, Chick-fil-A's chicken still manages to distinguish itself.
Yet, despite its popularity, there is quite a lot that even the most loyal customers may not know about Chick-fil-A. Fortunately, some of the chain's workers are happy to divulge a few of its secrets. The chain's many collectibles, menu secrets, and employee rules are likely to surprise you.
1. There is a strawberry shortcake option on the secret menu
While it's not an official menu item, you can order a strawberry shortcake treat from Chick-fil-A using the secret menu. According to one employee on Reddit, all you have to do is order a biscuit, ice cream, and strawberry sauce – and voila!
You should be able to order this item; however, some Chick-fil-A workers report being irritated by secret menu orders. A Chick-fil-A employee said on Reddit: "I hate the whole secret menu hack idea, it causes so much unnecessary drama for the employees when having to deny the request, especially if another local CFA allows it."
So, always be polite, lest the privilege of ordering off-menu items be taken away entirely! If your request is denied, you can still have your sweet treat; one fan suggested self-assembly via Instagram. They ordered all the components of the strawberry shortcake from Chick-fil-A, and put it together themselves.
2. The milkshakes are not made with real ice cream
Chick-fil-A claims that its founder, S. Truett Cathy, chose the name "Icedream" to reflect that it was serving "something lighter and more refreshing than traditional ice cream." However, employees have shared that there's another reason that the soft serve, which is also the base for the chain's milkshakes, is called Icedream. Via Reddit, one employee explained: "The actual name for it is Icedream. The dairy percentage isn't high enough to legally call it ice cream."
Known for being a higher quality fast food brand, some customers assume that Chick-fil-A's milkshakes are less artificial than other brands. One Redditor expressed surprise upon learning that Icedream isn't actually ice cream, which just goes to show how far Chick-fil-A's reputation carries it. Despite this, there have been more customer complaints about Chick-fil-A, so it won't be able to continue resting on its laurels going forward.
3. The drive-thru is optimized for safety and efficiency
Chick-fil-A restaurants are able to serve over 100 cars per hour in peak times. Employees are able to pull this fast service off with the magic of specially designed cooling vests for summer and thermal options for the winter. Security cameras, metal barricades, and multiple managers also help to keep the team outside safe as they deliver meals with impressive efficiency.
While most fast food brands require you to order via speaker and pull-up to a window to receive your order, Chick-fil-A's model allows multiple customers to be served at once. To make this possible, one employee shared how employees are strategically placed throughout the restaurant premises. They explained via Reddit: "There is a security camera showing the drive-thru in the bagging area, which helps us look at traffic, and there are also dozens of security camera monitors in the manager's room, where someone is almost always in there ... you must stay on the curb when taking someone's order. We also wear those ridiculous vests so people can see us at night." Managing to balance efficiency and safety is clearly one of the secrets to Chick-fil-A's drive-thru success.
4. The chain offers collectible coins for select customers and employees
Some Chick-fil-A branches offer a collectible coin for military and law enforcement officers. According to one employee on Reddit, some locations give these out specifically on Veteran's Day while others hand them out all year-round to anyone who presents a Vet card. Employees can also receive coins, with one taking to Reddit to share a rare heart coin they received from a manager.
The Chick-fil-A website features at least one example of a franchise owner designing and commissioning coins specific to their bilingual team. Owner-Operator Jason Sutton provided merit-based coins in both Spanish and English to his staff. Unfortunately for collectors, coins are only available at select locations and are not widely advertised.
One customer seeking them out commented via Facebook: "I've asked three different Chick-fil-A owner-operators here in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and none of them have any clue about this coin being made by Chick-fil-A." While coins are difficult to track down, exclusive items like branded keychains and blankets can be found in the Chick-fil-A shop.
5. There is a hidden way to save money on the classic chicken sandwich
One user of the Chick-fil-A Reddit suggested a brilliant workaround to help others save on a classic chicken sandwich. The key is to purchase a kid's meal with two chicken strips and ask for ice cream instead of a toy. This way, you get a side and beverage. You can also add a bun for 25 cents in order to assemble your own sandwich.
In my zip code, the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich meal costs $11.69, while the 2-count Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips kids meal option costs $8.39. Beverage options for a kid's meal include both sodas and juices. Side options include a mac & cheese or a small order of waffle fries, and when you throw in the Icedream cone instead of a toy, it comes out to a pretty good deal.
As far as Chick-fil-A goes, if you're willing to assemble your own sandwich, there is a couple of dollars in savings in it for you. To state the obvious, this trick requires sacrificing your adult-sized drink and side for smaller portions.
6. The employee vocabulary is meant to help distinguish Chick-fil-A from other chains
Via Reddit, one Chick-fil-A employee shared an official "Language of Hospitality" guide that presents alternatives for most casual language. These phrases are meant to be used by employees while working at their shift at Chick-fil-A. Many of us know that "you're welcome" is replaced with the chain's famous phrase, "my pleasure." However, the guidebook goes far beyond this. For example, rather than saying "Anything else?" employees are encouraged to say, "What else may I do for you today?" Other examples include replacing "drink" with "beverage," and avoiding words like "trash" and "refill."
A second employee on Reddit explained this as a use of something called "elevated language." Another Redditor offered insight into the term: "Elevated language is formal. Free of slang, idioms. Every word chosen for intent, as opposed to color or natural language patterns." Founder S. Truett Cathy would probably agree that the formality of elevated language gets noticed. He has said that the phrase "my pleasure" helps Chick-fil-A stand out among fast food giants. The chain also claims that the phrase is a symbol of its efforts to create a unique experience for customers.
For Chick-fil-A employees, repeating this language outside of work can become habitual, they state online. One Chick-fil-A manager even told WYFF: "My pleasure and Chick-fil-A go hand in hand. I say it at home, too. It drives my husband absolutely crazy. He says, 'Can't you just say, you're welcome?' And I'm like 'No. I can't.' It just comes naturally to me now."
7. Chicken tortilla soup is offered at some stores as a seasonal item
If you've never seen a soup option at your local Chick-fil-A, you may not be one of the lucky few. This is because the chicken tortilla soup is a seasonal item only offered in the fall and winter months at select stores.
Via Reddit, one employee shared the behind-the-scenes of how the soup is made: "We cook grilled chicken and use leftover grilled chicken for it. After it's cooled, it's shredded and used in soups, salads, and wraps. Everything else just comes frozen, and we thaw it."
Chick-fil-A describes this exclusive menu item as "a hearty, seasonal Chick-fil-A favorite that combines shredded chicken, navy beans and black beans in a creamy base with a blend of vegetables and spices. It's topped off with Seasoned Tortilla Strips." Available since October 12, 2026, and until March 13, 2027, at select stores, there's still time to see if this soup makes it to your list of fall favorites!
8. Most Chick-fil-A locations donate leftover food
According to the company's website, 2,700 of the chain's restaurants donate leftover food to charities in their respective communities via Shared Table. While there are over 3,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants, this would still mean the majority of them participate in the program.
One employee shared on Reddit: "My CFA donates as well, I forgot the company's name, but we donate expired cookies, brownies, biscuits, sausage, nuggets, spicy and regular fillets, and mac and cheese." Aside from expiration dates, health code regulations for the chicken can be another reason food gets donated.
Though the donations usually occur via the organization Shared Table, employees express that they tend to go to a range of different places, including food rescue organizations, recovery centers, churches, and more. Since the items are not labeled as coming from Chick-fil-A, many consumers do not know they are from the brand, unless they have discerning palates.
9. The U.S. government filed a lawsuit against one Chick-fil-A franchisee
This situation stemmed from one employee's desire to take off Saturdays for religious reasons. After the employee — who worked as a manager at Chick-fil-A location that is located in the Austin, Texas area — made the request for Saturdays off, she was eventually fired. This led to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filing a lawsuit against Hatch Trick, Inc. — which operated the Chick-fil-A in question – in May 2026. The EEOC claimed that Hatch Trick violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by discriminating based on religion when they fired the employee.
Because Chick-fil-A is already famously closed every Sunday, some employees who discussed the lawsuit online argued that it was unrealistic for the employee to expect a different day off every week. However, others complained of the strict Sundays-off policy, and the scheduling issues it can create. The case has not yet been decided at the time of writing.
10. The original chicken recipe is locked in a vault
There is something special about Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwiches, but no one seems to agree on what it is. One Reddit user attributed the unique taste of the brand's chicken to peanut oil; other Reddit users argued MSG was the secret; all the while, some Redditors insist that the key is pickle juice. Unfortunately for those customers, they'll probably never know exactly what makes the chicken taste so good, as the recipe is locked in a vault at the chain's Atlanta, Georgia headquarters.
However, insiders, such as Chick-fil-A employees, speculated on Reddit about what makes the secret recipe chicken sandwich taste so good: "I have to say it's a number of things that make the sandwich perfect. Everything from the quality of chicken to the temperature of the chicken when served. The quality of oil impacts flavor. The bread has a lot to do with it as well." Despite the insights employees have offered, you'll have a hard time gaining access to the original recipe.
Methodology
We used Reddit and Facebook to gather information from Chick-fil-A employees from all over the country. News reports and Chick-fil-A's official website filled in the blanks regarding facts, figures, and the brand's intentions. This list of little known facts is based on topics employees discussed amongst themselves and employee-approved tips and tricks. We looked at current controversies, aspects of the Chick-fil-A brand that distinguish it from other fast food companies, and behind-the-scenes secrets to make this list. While we'll probably never get our hands on Chick-fil-A's original chicken recipe, we're always happy to share insider secrets about your favorite fast food chains.