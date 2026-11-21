In 1958, brothers Dan and Frank Carney opened up a small pizza shop in Wichita, Kansas. It was from this 600-square-foot building they'd leased on the corner of Bluff and Kellogg Streets that the brothers would change the pizza business and become, a little more than a decade later, the biggest pizza company in the world. Today, you can still visit, but can't eat there, since it's now a museum.

Frank Carney was only 19 and a freshman at what was then called Wichita University (now Wichita State University) while his 26-year-old brother, Dan Carney, was working on a graduate degree in business there when they borrowed $600 from their mother to start the business. They chose pizza, which was just starting to become popular, at the suggestion of the building's owner. It was another suggestion, this one by Dan's first wife, Beverly, that led to them naming it Pizza Hut because the brick building that had once been a tavern had an oddly pitched roof.

This was before the chain had its iconic red roof, the Tiffany-style lamps, and its signature pan pizza. These would all come in the 1960s as the brothers built their business through franchising. They eventually sold Pizza Hut to PepsiCo for more than $300 million (more than $1.64 billion today).