The Original Pizza Hut Was Opened In Central Kansas (And You Can Still Visit It)
In 1958, brothers Dan and Frank Carney opened up a small pizza shop in Wichita, Kansas. It was from this 600-square-foot building they'd leased on the corner of Bluff and Kellogg Streets that the brothers would change the pizza business and become, a little more than a decade later, the biggest pizza company in the world. Today, you can still visit, but can't eat there, since it's now a museum.
Frank Carney was only 19 and a freshman at what was then called Wichita University (now Wichita State University) while his 26-year-old brother, Dan Carney, was working on a graduate degree in business there when they borrowed $600 from their mother to start the business. They chose pizza, which was just starting to become popular, at the suggestion of the building's owner. It was another suggestion, this one by Dan's first wife, Beverly, that led to them naming it Pizza Hut because the brick building that had once been a tavern had an oddly pitched roof.
This was before the chain had its iconic red roof, the Tiffany-style lamps, and its signature pan pizza. These would all come in the 1960s as the brothers built their business through franchising. They eventually sold Pizza Hut to PepsiCo for more than $300 million (more than $1.64 billion today).
From pizza shop to museum
By 1977, the year the brothers sold their business, the original Pizza Hut had been closed for some time, with the small brick building gathering dust and surrounded by tall weeds. Then, in 1986, when the abandoned building was set to be demolished to make way for a new parking lot, Wichita State University saved the building, moving it from its original site to the university campus by flatbed truck. Both Carney brothers appeared at a September 1986 dedication for the restored building at their alma mater (although Frank had quit school to work on the business, he returned to get a bachelor's degree in 1999). The building initially (and appropriately) housed the headquarters of the Association of Collegiate Entrepreneurs.
Then, in 2017, the structure was once again moved to a different location on campus and became a Pizza Hut museum. Inside, you'll find a rotating collection of historical items related to the chain, curated by the university's students. It's not the only museum dedicated to a fast food giant. The site of the original McDonald's, in San Bernardino, California is also a museum. And while McDonald's has retained its position as the biggest burger chain in the world, Pizza Hut, after going through various owners and store closures, is currently in second place behind the global leader, Domino's, but retains its historical importance for changing the pizza game.