The Classic Tiffany Lamp That Was Once The Star Of Pizza Hut
Red-and-white-checkered tablecloths, giant red plastic glasses, and red vinyl booths — these were some of the hallmarks of Pizza Hut restaurants in the past. But the real star of the show was the chain's distinctive Tiffany-style stained-glass hanging lamps. The tops featured a red-and-white checkerboard design with the brand's name in its distinctive lettering in black wrapping around the outside. The lamps were a standard part of Pizza Hut's decor for decades, until the restaurant began shifting to carry-out and delivery only stores around 2019. Other stores were remodeled, signaling the demise of the chain's classic look; the distinctive light fixtures began disappearing like the chain's Pizza Head mascot from the '90s.
The lamps soon began appearing on various sites like eBay, being listed for hundreds of dollars to collectors and nostalgic fans. Before long, Yum! Foods – the pizza chain's corporate owners — began shuttering locations around the U.S. as the business struggled due to various factors, including the public's changing dining habits. They also started to rebrand a small number of locations as Pizza Hut Classic to try to tap into the nostalgia for the old-school look and feel of the past. And, yes, that included the rebirth of the Tiffany-style lamps.
A Classic comeback for Pizza Hut
The Pizza Hut Classic restaurants have retained all the decor you remember, along with all the other hallmarks of the chain like the pizza buffet and red cups. But for many, it's the lamps that represent the Pizza Huts of the past. Gen Z has been going gaga for all things Tiffany, and one wonders if that love has spilled over into the Pizza Hut lamps.
The nostalgia didn't just stop with these throwback locations. In 2023, the brand teamed up with food-centric collective Chain to launch reversible bucket hats. One side was made to resemble the Pizza Hut's lamps, showcasing just how iconic they are, while the other side was a nod to their classic red roofs. But even if you don't have this epic hat and are hankering for a pan crust (which is our personal favorite Pizza Hut pizza style) and a trip into the past, there are still around 60 Pizza Hut Classics spread across more than 22 states. Just be sure not to bump your head on the lamps when you go to stand up from the booth.