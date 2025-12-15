The Classic Tiffany Lamp That Was Once The Star Of Pizza Hut

Red-and-white-checkered tablecloths, giant red plastic glasses, and red vinyl booths — these were some of the hallmarks of Pizza Hut restaurants in the past. But the real star of the show was the chain's distinctive Tiffany-style stained-glass hanging lamps. The tops featured a red-and-white checkerboard design with the brand's name in its distinctive lettering in black wrapping around the outside. The lamps were a standard part of Pizza Hut's decor for decades, until the restaurant began shifting to carry-out and delivery only stores around 2019. Other stores were remodeled, signaling the demise of the chain's classic look; the distinctive light fixtures began disappearing like the chain's Pizza Head mascot from the '90s.

The lamps soon began appearing on various sites like eBay, being listed for hundreds of dollars to collectors and nostalgic fans. Before long, Yum! Foods – the pizza chain's corporate owners — began shuttering locations around the U.S. as the business struggled due to various factors, including the public's changing dining habits. They also started to rebrand a small number of locations as Pizza Hut Classic to try to tap into the nostalgia for the old-school look and feel of the past. And, yes, that included the rebirth of the Tiffany-style lamps.