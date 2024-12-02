The Original McDonald's In The US Is Also A Museum

Albert Okura, a second-generation Japanese American and founder of the rotisserie chicken chain Juan Pollo, bought the building that sat on the site of the original McDonald's in 1998 and converted it into a free McDonald's museum. He also used it as his office until his death in February 2023. He'd been inspired to pursue his own fast food dreams by Mac and Dick McDonald and was an amateur fast food historian.

The museum is organized by decade and displays many pieces — like old employee uniforms — from the 1940s. (Back in the 1950s you could buy McDonald's entire menu for under $2.) It also houses a massive amount of Happy Meal toys from around the world, many of which have been donated. The number of Happy Meal-related toys should come as no surprise since McDonald's is one of the largest toy distributors in the world. You can also find life-sized statues of company mascots Ronald McDonald and Grimace, the lovable purple, blob-shaped creature. If you get hungry after visiting the museum, you can head an hour west to Downey, California and eat at the oldest operating McDonald's in the world. It's been running since it opened in 1953, complete with fried apple pies (not baked) like they used to make.