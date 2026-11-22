You might think that an ultra-juicy turkey requires lots of prep work, but there's a way to make your life in the kitchen a little easier this holiday season. The trick is to make your turkey in a handy Crock-Pot, in this case cooking only the turkey breast. To make your easy feast both juicy and brightly flavored, consider cooking your bird with a holiday staple — cranberry sauce — and tossing in orange juice and a package of onion soup mix to bring out even more taste.

The recipe and process are quite simple: Mash a 16-ounce can of good store-bought cranberry sauce in a mixing bowl with about an ounce of onion soup mix and about ½ cup of orange juice. Then, prepare the Crock-Pot's stone vessel with some cooking spray, set an approximately 3-pound turkey breast into the pot, add the cranberry mixture, and cook on low for about 7 hours.

Cooking the turkey in cranberry sauce rather than enjoying it only as a side infuses it with the cranberries' tart and sweet flavor. Including orange juice provides a tangy note, while the low, slow cooking method helps keep the meat juicy. The salty onion soup mix adds a savory element, infusing the turkey with the cooking liquid, complementing the blend of cranberry and citrus with herbs, salt, and spices.