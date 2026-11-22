With A Crock-Pot And Canned Cranberry Sauce, You Have The Start Of An Extra-Juicy Turkey Breast
You might think that an ultra-juicy turkey requires lots of prep work, but there's a way to make your life in the kitchen a little easier this holiday season. The trick is to make your turkey in a handy Crock-Pot, in this case cooking only the turkey breast. To make your easy feast both juicy and brightly flavored, consider cooking your bird with a holiday staple — cranberry sauce — and tossing in orange juice and a package of onion soup mix to bring out even more taste.
The recipe and process are quite simple: Mash a 16-ounce can of good store-bought cranberry sauce in a mixing bowl with about an ounce of onion soup mix and about ½ cup of orange juice. Then, prepare the Crock-Pot's stone vessel with some cooking spray, set an approximately 3-pound turkey breast into the pot, add the cranberry mixture, and cook on low for about 7 hours.
Cooking the turkey in cranberry sauce rather than enjoying it only as a side infuses it with the cranberries' tart and sweet flavor. Including orange juice provides a tangy note, while the low, slow cooking method helps keep the meat juicy. The salty onion soup mix adds a savory element, infusing the turkey with the cooking liquid, complementing the blend of cranberry and citrus with herbs, salt, and spices.
Ways to customize and serve Crock-Pot cranberry-orange turkey
There are plenty of ways to make this recipe your own. If you crave some more warm flavors in your turkey, consider adding cinnamon or nutmeg to the cooking liquid. You can also amp up the spice notes by rubbing them directly on the surface of the bird and adding minced garlic or even orange zest. Using just the turkey breast will significantly reduce the cooking time compared to cooking a whole turkey while still providing ample servings for a smaller crowd. Use a meat thermometer and make sure it reads 165 degrees Fahrenheit before removing it from the heat.
One advantage of this recipe is that there are so many ways to use cranberry sauce, making it easy to build an entire holiday meal around your cranberry-orange turkey breast. Try blending it into a cocktail with bourbon, or using it in an appetizer like cranberry-infused cocktail meatballs. To further elevate your feast, serve the cranberry-orange turkey breast with some unique fall-inspired side dishes. Prepare whipped sweet potatoes, roasted butternut squash soup, or complement the turkey dish by adding dried cranberries to your favorite stuffing, along with apples, herbs, onions, and celery.