Never Stress Over Thanksgiving Turkey Again — Just Let Your Crock-Pot Do The Work

When I'm taking the turkey out of the oven on Thanksgiving, I get nervous. It's so easy to wind up with a dry bird despite my best efforts. Thankfully, there's an option other than letting your turkey dry out for hours in the oven — and it's as simple as using your Crock-Pot. While cooking your turkey in a Crock-Pot might not be the most conventional way to do things, it makes Thanksgiving prep way easier and can help you create an absolutely delicious dinner.

While cooking your turkey in a Crock-Pot is pretty simple, it's not quite as easy as just tossing the bird into the crock and letting it sit for a few hours. You can either use turkey breasts or a whole, bone-in turkey. Either way, you'll want to use a slow cooker with at least a 6- to 8-quart capacity. While you shouldn't have any problem fitting a boneless turkey breast into a slow cooker, you'll want to limit the size of a bone-in bird to ensure that it'll fit in the crock (consider cooking multiple turkeys in multiple Crock-Pots to ensure you have enough pounds of turkey for each person if you're serving a crowd).

Once you've got your turkey and your Crock-Pot ready to go, line the bottom of the crock with aromatics to lend a ton of flavor to your turkey (think rosemary, thyme, onion, and whatever other flavors you'd like to enjoy). Let's take a look at a few other things you'll need to know to create a showstopping bird with the help of your trusty Crock-Pot.