A lot of fondness for classic holiday plates is nostalgia-based. You might not love grandma's famous turkey dressing because it's a culinary masterpiece, for example, but because you love grandma. And celebrity chef Bobby Flay's take will slay the old lady's any day. Flay makes his dressing — not stuffing, as it is cooked outside of the bird — with cornbread and chorizo to create a new family fave on its merits alone, potential household Flay fandom notwithstanding.

Flay gives a quick glimpse of the adaptation in a clip from "Today," where he sautes the chorizo with carrots, onion, and celery. This would seem to leave the home cook room to choose either Spanish chorizo, which is typically cured and sold ready to eat, or Mexican chorizo, which is raw. One would want to dice the former, as it appears in the segment, or uncase and crumble the latter. You'd also obviously want to be more careful about cooking Mexican chorizo to completion. Either will ultimately join stale cornbread, which Flay says that he smashes up a bit and leaves out for about a day to dry out. Herbs will freshen it all up, a bit of salt and pepper perform their standard flavor enhancements, and eggs act as a binder before it's all married with chicken stock in a casserole dish to get good and crisp in the oven. Dressing is pretty forgiving, so if you already have a preferred recipe, you should be able to swap in the cornbread and chorizo with ease. You can also consider more mix-ins to make it your own.