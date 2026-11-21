How Cornbread And This Spicy, Salty Meat Combine In Bobby Flay's State-Of-The-Art Thanksgiving Side
A lot of fondness for classic holiday plates is nostalgia-based. You might not love grandma's famous turkey dressing because it's a culinary masterpiece, for example, but because you love grandma. And celebrity chef Bobby Flay's take will slay the old lady's any day. Flay makes his dressing — not stuffing, as it is cooked outside of the bird — with cornbread and chorizo to create a new family fave on its merits alone, potential household Flay fandom notwithstanding.
Flay gives a quick glimpse of the adaptation in a clip from "Today," where he sautes the chorizo with carrots, onion, and celery. This would seem to leave the home cook room to choose either Spanish chorizo, which is typically cured and sold ready to eat, or Mexican chorizo, which is raw. One would want to dice the former, as it appears in the segment, or uncase and crumble the latter. You'd also obviously want to be more careful about cooking Mexican chorizo to completion. Either will ultimately join stale cornbread, which Flay says that he smashes up a bit and leaves out for about a day to dry out. Herbs will freshen it all up, a bit of salt and pepper perform their standard flavor enhancements, and eggs act as a binder before it's all married with chicken stock in a casserole dish to get good and crisp in the oven. Dressing is pretty forgiving, so if you already have a preferred recipe, you should be able to swap in the cornbread and chorizo with ease. You can also consider more mix-ins to make it your own.
Putting your name on Flay's dressing preparation
Using cornbread for dressing is a fine idea. Using something like a Southern-inspired pimento cheese and jalapeño cornbread is brilliant. Being that the peppers are only about medium-hot, and that they're merely speckled around the bread (not to mention plenty of folks have noticed that jalapeños are not as spicy as they used to be), they will complement the heat of the chorizo without overwhelming it. If working with the Spanish sausage, you can taste it in advance to gauge its heat level. You can also use a milder pepper like a poblano mixed into the cornbread or added directly to the dressing should you have any lingering concerns.
You can also tinker with your herbs and aromatics. Cilantro is a lovely chorizo companion, and garlic goes great in just about any dressing. Shallots would also introduce a touch of sweetness, and toasted pepitas will enliven the side's texture. You can even mingle your chorizos for a subtle texture contrast, as Spanish chorizo is usually firmer than the yielding Mexican sausage. Just be sure to cook the fresh variety thoroughly before adding it to the dressing.