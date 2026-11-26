Skip Hummus: Chickpeas Have 100% More Flavor When You Make Them Into This Cheesy Dip
Move over hummus, you're not the only way chickpeas can be transformed into a seriously more-ish dip. Don't get us wrong, we love hummus as much as the next person, whether it's homemade or one of the best hummus you can buy in the store, but there's a way to turn chickpeas into a hot, creamy, and cheesy dip that is much more indulgent than the cold dip they're best known for. Imagine a cheesy spinach dip that's also loaded with chickpeas, making it a great way to sneak more of this legume into your diet.
So there's no tahini or lemon required today, that's all being swapped out for heavy cream and Parmesan instead. To create a nice smooth texture, some of the chickpeas will be blended up and then added back into a pan with sauteed shallots, wilted spinach, and the remaining whole chickpeas, along with some heavy cream. When blended, chickpeas have a naturally creamy texture to them, so they're actually doing a lot to bulk this dip up. Then, for a little Mediterranean flair, sun-dried tomatoes can be stirred in to add some concentrated sweetness and umami, alongside some bouillon seasoning and a little sprinkle of chili flakes for some heat to tie it all together. Once it's all cooked and combined, add it to an oven-safe baking dish with a generous scatter of cheese and then bake until bubbling.
Other ways to make a cheesy chickpea dip
The sun-dried tomato starting point gives the final dip a really lovely, almost Tuscan-inspired flavor, but there are other directions to take this. The chickpeas could become the protein in a vegetarian take on marry me chicken dip by adding in lots of extra garlic or in a vegetarian version of a spicy Buffalo chicken dip by swapping in hot sauce, garlic powder, ranch seasoning, and plenty of cheddar. And if you want to sneak a little extra fiber into a spinach and artichoke dip (seeing as fiber is a real hot trend right now), simply add the chickpeas to your usual recipe.
If you're unsure about the texture of whole chickpeas in a dip, you can blend the entire can instead of leaving any as chunks. Blended chickpeas become thick and creamy (which is why hummus is thick and creamy), so they create a nice, substantial texture to scoop up — you won't ruin anything by blending them all through as the dip's base. In fact, it'll just work to make the final dip thicker. It can then be served with crusty bread, pita, garlic bread, tortilla chips, cucumber sticks — anything that can scoop up a good mouthful. And outside of snacking, it could also make for a great topping for baked potatoes or even as a way to give pasta a little fiber and protein boost by using it as a sauce.