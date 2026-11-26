Move over hummus, you're not the only way chickpeas can be transformed into a seriously more-ish dip. Don't get us wrong, we love hummus as much as the next person, whether it's homemade or one of the best hummus you can buy in the store, but there's a way to turn chickpeas into a hot, creamy, and cheesy dip that is much more indulgent than the cold dip they're best known for. Imagine a cheesy spinach dip that's also loaded with chickpeas, making it a great way to sneak more of this legume into your diet.

So there's no tahini or lemon required today, that's all being swapped out for heavy cream and Parmesan instead. To create a nice smooth texture, some of the chickpeas will be blended up and then added back into a pan with sauteed shallots, wilted spinach, and the remaining whole chickpeas, along with some heavy cream. When blended, chickpeas have a naturally creamy texture to them, so they're actually doing a lot to bulk this dip up. Then, for a little Mediterranean flair, sun-dried tomatoes can be stirred in to add some concentrated sweetness and umami, alongside some bouillon seasoning and a little sprinkle of chili flakes for some heat to tie it all together. Once it's all cooked and combined, add it to an oven-safe baking dish with a generous scatter of cheese and then bake until bubbling.