Why Is Fiber Such A Hot Trend In 2026 When It's Always Been Important?

Let's be honest, historically, fiber hasn't exactly had the most glamorous reputation. In fact, in recent years, everyone's been obsessed with protein — not even our snacks have been safe from the high-protein hysteria. But finally, in 2026, fiber is having its moment, perhaps partly because protein has dominated for as long as it has. After all, focusing on a high-protein diet naturally leads people away from fiber — when you're centering your meals around meat and shakes, more fiber-rich foods like beans and fruit naturally fall to the wayside. And this is a problem, because according to research, most Americans still do not consume enough dietary fiber every day. Plus, while people aren't eating enough fiber, it turns out that yes, you can actually eat too much protein as well.

Now, the conversation has finally started to shift toward achieving a better nutritional balance, with gut and digestive health becoming a more mainstream concern, spurred further by a range of trendy fiber-forward recipes and food products. And we need it, because sadly, rates of colorectal cancer in younger adults have been rising in the United States, with researchers believing that diet and low fiber intake are one factor that could be contributing to this uptick. The fact that it's never been cooler to eat more fiber couldn't come at a better time.