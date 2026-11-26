Mushroom dip, besides being fairly easy to make, also allows for creativity with add-ins. If you're a fan of sausage-stuffed mushrooms, you can add cooked sausage to mushroom dip for the same taste experience without having to prepare baby bella mushrooms and stuff each one individually. There's also room to boost the dip's flavor with sherry for more depth, and a variety of fresh herbs, from thyme to rosemary to parsley for a pop of color and even more flavor.

A few precautions to take when cooking the mushrooms for this dip include not over-washing them, crowding them in the pan, and sautéing them at too low a heat. Once you've got the mushrooms cooked, you're more than halfway done. The simplest versions add the other ingredients to the pan until heated. For the baked version, you're really only adding one more step, which is putting all the cooked ingredients into a baking dish with even more cheese and baking it for between 18 and 25 minutes, depending on the recipe.

Besides being a succulent dish, the mushrooms that take center stage here offer a lot of nutritional value. They contain vitamin D, especially hen of the woods — unique in the produce world — B6, and selenium, and support gut and brain health (via UCLA Health). With unbeatable flavor, health benefits, and easy prep, mushroom dip should be on your to-do list for the holiday season.