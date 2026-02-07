Ina Garten Never Serves These 2 Foods To Her Party Guests (For A Thoughtful Reason)
We've all been there: chatting at a dinner party, nervously swishing water as nonchalantly as possible, hoping there isn't a poppy seed or piece of spinach that's taken up residence on a tooth. Celebrity chef and caterer extraordinaire Ina Garten told Food Network how she makes it a point to keep these awkward-to-enjoy foods off the table at her dinner parties. "I tend not to make things with spinach so people don't get spinach in their teeth. Or poppy seeds," she said. We get it — while appetizers loaded up with these items are delicious, they certainly can make it awkward to carry on party conversations without wondering whether others are staring at something stuck in your teeth.
Spinach and poppy seed items are fairly common in appetizers, so it makes sense that Garten, also known as the Barefoot Contessa, has to pay special attention to avoid them at dinner parties. Spinach dip and spinach puffs, for example, are easy, go-to items that many hosts serve before dinner. Poppy seeds also often find their way into dinner parties, showing up on top of buttery slider rolls and in muffins and cakes. While all of these appetizers are delicious, it's best to save them for less-social events (like, you know, relaxing on your couch). Replacing ingredients that tend to get stuck in people's teeth doesn't have to mean a less delicious dinner party — you'll just need to make some adjustments along the way.
Serve these teeth-friendly foods instead
Thankfully, there are plenty of just as great recipes that can take the place of both spinach and poppy seed heavy items to help you unlock Ina Garten-level hosting skills, all while decreasing the likelihood of party guests getting something wedged between their teeth. If you want a creamy, cheesy option without the risk factor that comes with spinach dip, you can give Ina Garten's spicy roasted red pepper pimento cheese a try. You can still use all of the traditional spinach dip dippers on the side, like crackers, bread, and fresh veggies to add a crunch. In place of spinach puffs, give gougerès — an upscale take on puff pastry — a try. If you're up to the task, consider a Gruyère and crab version to impress your guests.
When it comes to sliders, skip the poppy-seed-topped ham and cheese version and go with cheeseburger sliders instead (you can even give your tiny burgers a Garten spin by topping them with caramelized red onions and Gruyère cheese). If you're hosting brunch and want to serve muffins, skip the poppy seed variety in favor of tri-berry muffins (pro tip: use a bit of simple syrup to keep your muffins from drying out). The seeds in the raspberries will still add a bit of texture, without running the risk of guests getting visible seeds stuck in their teeth. A word to the wise: No matter what you serve at your party, it's a smart hosting move to make floss and toothpicks readily available in your bathroom — when your guests see how much thought you've put into the details, they'll think they're at a party hosted by Garten herself.