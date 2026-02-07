Ina Garten Never Serves These 2 Foods To Her Party Guests (For A Thoughtful Reason)

We've all been there: chatting at a dinner party, nervously swishing water as nonchalantly as possible, hoping there isn't a poppy seed or piece of spinach that's taken up residence on a tooth. Celebrity chef and caterer extraordinaire Ina Garten told Food Network how she makes it a point to keep these awkward-to-enjoy foods off the table at her dinner parties. "I tend not to make things with spinach so people don't get spinach in their teeth. Or poppy seeds," she said. We get it — while appetizers loaded up with these items are delicious, they certainly can make it awkward to carry on party conversations without wondering whether others are staring at something stuck in your teeth.

Spinach and poppy seed items are fairly common in appetizers, so it makes sense that Garten, also known as the Barefoot Contessa, has to pay special attention to avoid them at dinner parties. Spinach dip and spinach puffs, for example, are easy, go-to items that many hosts serve before dinner. Poppy seeds also often find their way into dinner parties, showing up on top of buttery slider rolls and in muffins and cakes. While all of these appetizers are delicious, it's best to save them for less-social events (like, you know, relaxing on your couch). Replacing ingredients that tend to get stuck in people's teeth doesn't have to mean a less delicious dinner party — you'll just need to make some adjustments along the way.