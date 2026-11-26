Scrambled Eggs Go From Sad To Spicy With A Dash Of This Seasoning Packed With Louisiana Flavors
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Almost everyone reaches for salt and pepper when cooking scrambled eggs. While they are effective, they can eventually become boring and leave you wanting more. You might consider adding a dash of smoked paprika or cayenne pepper and herbs like chives and basil to your scrambled eggs, but you also don't want to create more work by juggling all those ingredients. A simple way to solve this is to use a seasoning blend that contains all the spices you'll ever need, such as Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning. The bold flavors of red pepper, black pepper, chili powder, and garlic wake up boring scrambled eggs by bringing the heat.
Crafted by Tony Chachere himself, a renowned cook of Cajun dishes, this seasoning has been a staple in American households since 1972. The ingredients come from his homemade seasoning blend, which was originally published in his "Cajun Country Cookbook" before being mass-produced. Though you can put it in just about any savory dish you please, people often use it for gumbo, seafood, and grilled chicken.
To incorporate it into your own food, add about ½ teaspoon of this seasoning blend to two eggs, and beat them until the mixture is smooth. You can also scramble the eggs first and dust them with the seasoning after they're cooked. Scrambled egg techniques vary widely among both home cooks and professional chefs, so ultimately, how you decide to incorporate the seasoning is up to you. But if you want the fluffiest scrambled eggs possible while doing so, it might be worth following Gordon Ramsay's egg-scrambling tips. Now that you know how to use this blend, some complementary ingredients can take your eggs to the next level.
Making Creole-inspired scrambled eggs with this seasoning blend
Because Tony Chachere's has a high salt content, there's no need to add any extra when cooking with it. Its heat is also relatively mild, but fans of spicy food can combine it with jalapeño or cayenne pepper for that desired kick. For scrambled eggs with a true Louisiana flair, cook onions, tomatoes, and green bell peppers so that they're softened and aromatic before adding your eggs to the pan. Chopped andouille sausage also brings in that authentic Creole taste with its deep, smoky flavor. Fold in shredded cheddar cheese just before the eggs are done cooking for a dish reminiscent of a hearty Creole breakfast skillet.
Tony Chachere's recommends using its Original seasoning as you would salt, but the company also sells Lite and No Salt seasonings. More Spice, Spice N' Herbs, and Bold versions are also available for more heat and complexity. Use Spice N' Herbs for herby scrambled eggs with basil and thyme, or opt for the No Salt version and add salt separately to your scrambled eggs at just the right time .
When used sparingly, this seasoning can be a great addition to scrambled eggs. It's popular in Louisiana cooking and can liven up a wide variety of dishes. Of course, making and storing your own spice blends is also an option if you want more control over which spices are included.