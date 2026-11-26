We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Almost everyone reaches for salt and pepper when cooking scrambled eggs. While they are effective, they can eventually become boring and leave you wanting more. You might consider adding a dash of smoked paprika or cayenne pepper and herbs like chives and basil to your scrambled eggs, but you also don't want to create more work by juggling all those ingredients. A simple way to solve this is to use a seasoning blend that contains all the spices you'll ever need, such as Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning. The bold flavors of red pepper, black pepper, chili powder, and garlic wake up boring scrambled eggs by bringing the heat.

Crafted by Tony Chachere himself, a renowned cook of Cajun dishes, this seasoning has been a staple in American households since 1972. The ingredients come from his homemade seasoning blend, which was originally published in his "Cajun Country Cookbook" before being mass-produced. Though you can put it in just about any savory dish you please, people often use it for gumbo, seafood, and grilled chicken.

To incorporate it into your own food, add about ½ teaspoon of this seasoning blend to two eggs, and beat them until the mixture is smooth. You can also scramble the eggs first and dust them with the seasoning after they're cooked. Scrambled egg techniques vary widely among both home cooks and professional chefs, so ultimately, how you decide to incorporate the seasoning is up to you. But if you want the fluffiest scrambled eggs possible while doing so, it might be worth following Gordon Ramsay's egg-scrambling tips. Now that you know how to use this blend, some complementary ingredients can take your eggs to the next level.