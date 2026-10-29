Scrambled Eggs Go From Drab To Delicious When Paired With These Herbs

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While it is fair to say that scrambled eggs taste better in a restaurant, there are many ways to improve your favorite savory breakfast at home. According to chef Geoffrey Zakarian, one of the simplest is adding fresh herbs, which can bring some color and fragrance to scrambled eggs. Zakarian, the author of "Original Food: Recapturing the Joy of Eating," spoke exclusively with Chowhound at the New York City Wine & Food Festival and explained which herbs work well with scrambled eggs and why.

Chives are his first pick. A member of the allium family (the same family that onions and garlic belong to), chives bring an onion-like fragrance that isn't overpowering. They are tender and have a more delicate flavor, and so they suit the delicate nature of scrambled eggs. He also mentioned basil for similar reasons. "You can't have a harder herb with an egg because it just doesn't make sense," he said. According to Zakarian, herbs such as rosemary or thyme won't work as well, since their woody, earthy flavors and hard textures are too harsh against the soft texture of a well-cooked scramble. Choosing the right herb is important, but there's another trick to getting the most out of its flavor.