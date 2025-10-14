Think You Know The Best Time To Salt Your Scrambled Eggs? Think Again, This Trick Makes Them Creamier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Salt, the ancient mineral whose primary present day application is simply making things more delicious, can be quite controversial. A lot of said saline arguments hinge on the ticking of the clock. Some folks swear they've divined the precise moment a steak must be salted for optimal moisture, for example, or even that they've cracked the code on just how many crystals to boil up with pasta water. Be they ever so humble, scrambled eggs still aren't immune to similarly salty debate.

With a great, big caveat that casts individual egg preferences aside, the best time to salt scrambled eggs for maximum creaminess is before you cook them. You want to salt your eggs before cooking them whether or not you start them on a cold pan, regardless of any proprietary protein stirring techniques, and no matter what toppings you intend to add. Famed food writer J. Kenji López-Alt posits in his book "The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science" that salt essentially inhibits the eggs from losing too much moisture and turning tough. Said evidence has since been widely repeated on corners of the internet near and far. You can easily replicate the velveteen results in your own kitchen.