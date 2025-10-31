The Brilliant Zero-Cost Hack For Making And Storing Your Own Seasoning Blends

Powdered Parmesan may not be the most sophisticated version of this beloved cheese, but it certainly packs a punch of salty, umami flavor. It's perfect for creating a Parmesan crust on your next grilled cheese sandwich or giving your pizza sauce some oomph with an unexpected ingredient. It's also delicious on popcorn, sprinkled on homemade hoagies, or shaken generously over roasted vegetables. It also comes in sturdy canisters with those classic green lids and dual-sided snap closures. One side is perforated for shaking, while the other has a wider opening for scooping — a design far too innovative to just pitch in the garbage.

Instead, give your next powdered Parm container a good wash, remove the label, and repurpose it in your pantry for homemade seasonings. Brands such as Kraft also sell powdered Parm in containers from 3 to 24 ounces with that poppable lid, so you can store your citrus-infused salt in a smaller 3-ounce container while discovering the exact ingredients in your favorite taco seasoning may be worth mixing up enough to fill an 8-ounce container. Since these containers are made to hold cheese, they're also pretty airtight, meaning your seasonings are safe from moisture, dust, and pests. As long as you keep them clean, the lid's flaps are made to sit flush with the cap when closed. If you notice buildup, use a dry paper towel to gently wipe it away before snapping the lid shut to avoid putting additional strain on the hinge.