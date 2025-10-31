The Brilliant Zero-Cost Hack For Making And Storing Your Own Seasoning Blends
Powdered Parmesan may not be the most sophisticated version of this beloved cheese, but it certainly packs a punch of salty, umami flavor. It's perfect for creating a Parmesan crust on your next grilled cheese sandwich or giving your pizza sauce some oomph with an unexpected ingredient. It's also delicious on popcorn, sprinkled on homemade hoagies, or shaken generously over roasted vegetables. It also comes in sturdy canisters with those classic green lids and dual-sided snap closures. One side is perforated for shaking, while the other has a wider opening for scooping — a design far too innovative to just pitch in the garbage.
Instead, give your next powdered Parm container a good wash, remove the label, and repurpose it in your pantry for homemade seasonings. Brands such as Kraft also sell powdered Parm in containers from 3 to 24 ounces with that poppable lid, so you can store your citrus-infused salt in a smaller 3-ounce container while discovering the exact ingredients in your favorite taco seasoning may be worth mixing up enough to fill an 8-ounce container. Since these containers are made to hold cheese, they're also pretty airtight, meaning your seasonings are safe from moisture, dust, and pests. As long as you keep them clean, the lid's flaps are made to sit flush with the cap when closed. If you notice buildup, use a dry paper towel to gently wipe it away before snapping the lid shut to avoid putting additional strain on the hinge.
Getting creative with homemade seasonings
Possibly the best part of embracing this hack is that it encourages you to really get creative with flavors in the kitchen. Not only can you easily and inexpensively recreate Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoning at home, you can also peruse your local Asian market for fairly priced bulk spices and flavorings to make your own masala chai mix, curry powder, Chinese five spice, or even pumpkin spice blend. Play with ratios and discover new flavor combinations to liven up dishes such as chicken breasts and boxed vanilla cake mix.
Empty Parm canisters also make excellent containers for holding seasoned salt and homemade flavored sugar. Seasoned salt is a beautiful all-in-one ingredient for bringing brightness and flavor to a wide range of dishes while flavored sugar elevates your morning cup of tea or the rim of your favorite cocktail. Pulse together dried whole or powdered herbs and spices together with salt or sugar in a hand mill or electric spice grinder until just combined. You might even try a combo such as salted vanilla sugar for finishing homemade fudge or sprinkling on top of cookies. Of course, it's also important to label each canister so you know what's in each one and how old it is. Vinyl adhesive labels give your collection a uniform look, are easy to remove, and easy to write on. Be sure to include the name of each seasoning, its ingredients, and the date you made each one.