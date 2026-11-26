Once you've pinned down the ideal mushrooms for stuffing, you've got to figure out what to stuff 'em with. Those petite creminis are just the perfect little vehicle for all manner of morsels. The stems themselves are pretty typical, Parm is always welcome, and a panko crown gives stuffed mushrooms the perfect crunch. But a bit of Mexican chorizo will send your fungi flying.

Mexican chorizo, unlike its also tasty, cured Spanish counterpart, is typically a fresh pork sausage that you'll break out of its encasement and crumble to cook. This makes it ideal for fitting into those hollowed cremini caps. Mexican chorizo will also usually come already blended with bold chilis and bright spices so as to not require much extra seasoning in the kitchen. A pound of the stuff browned on the stovetop and joined perhaps with a bit of your favorite cheese to bubble under the broiler will also stuff about two dozen mushrooms, which sends you well on your way to a large format party snack without requiring a ton of ingredients. But you can also incorporate some additional bits and bobs to stamp Mexican chorizo-stuffed mushrooms with your very own signature.