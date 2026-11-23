Not Apples, Not Grapes — Revamp Chicken Salad With This Juicy Fruit Instead
Chicken salad can be so basic — bland, even — that the everyday apples and grapes you might actually just be trying to use up can seem like major upgrades. What else can you expect from something that often starts off as white meat and mayo? As it turns out, a lot! Simple swaps like switching up your seasonings, dressing adaptations like introducing some pesto to the chicken salad mix, and low-lift additions can all make for a tastier preparation. In the fruit category, you might want to skip the usual staples in favor of some poppin' pomegranate seeds for a bright, delicious finish.
Pomegranates are among a relative few fruits where the seeds are the main attraction. And beneath a pomegranate's tough, ruby exterior lies a veritable jewel box of juicy bursts of flavor. Reaching them may seem like a challenge at first, but you can peel a pomegranate in just a few minutes with some easy knife work. What we generally think of as the seeds inside are technically arils, meaning the brittle fleck itself, suspended in sweetly tart liquid, all encapsulated by a thin membrane that holds it all together in a perfect little pearl. But it is still, you know, fruit, and thus vulnerable to rupture. So, you'll want to gently fold in about a cup of pomegranate seeds after your other ingredients have been more thoroughly combined to help keep them intact. Some other just-as-easily-included little extras can put the pomegranate seeds in an even brighter spotlight in this dish.
More enhancements for pomegranate seed-enhanced chicken salad
You'll want to start with a plainer chicken salad recipe when tinkering with additions to avoid overloading the dish. You can also make it with meat from a store-bought rotisserie bird to cut down on prep time. Once the flavor fun begins, it's easy enough to pair pomegranate seeds with other ingredients. They're marvelous with lemon, and you can sneak a bit of the citrus into your chicken salad with a slightly lemony mayo like Hellmann's. Some zest will make it even better: A few fragrant grates will further amplify the lemon's essence without turning it sour or bitter. Something like thinly sliced jalapeño can bring some balanced heat back to what might otherwise start flirting a little too closely with fruit salad proper. The jalapeños will also bring a little crunch, but you'll want to keep the standard celery for a more substantial texture, or consider some alternatives in that department, too.
Slivered almonds pack a nice snap with or without classic chicken salad vegetables, and their somewhat buttery quality incorporates another interesting consistency. Pine nuts or roasted pepitas will have a similar effect, and neither's diminutive size will compete with the petite pomegranate seeds. Their presence will be even more subtle, but this is also an excellent occasion for a hearty handful of nutty toasted sesame seeds. If serving open-faced, it's also nice to sprinkle a few more pomegranate seeds on top for even more toothsomeness and tang. With those little crimson orbs, your chicken salad will be forever changed.