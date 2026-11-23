Chicken salad can be so basic — bland, even — that the everyday apples and grapes you might actually just be trying to use up can seem like major upgrades. What else can you expect from something that often starts off as white meat and mayo? As it turns out, a lot! Simple swaps like switching up your seasonings, dressing adaptations like introducing some pesto to the chicken salad mix, and low-lift additions can all make for a tastier preparation. In the fruit category, you might want to skip the usual staples in favor of some poppin' pomegranate seeds for a bright, delicious finish.

Pomegranates are among a relative few fruits where the seeds are the main attraction. And beneath a pomegranate's tough, ruby exterior lies a veritable jewel box of juicy bursts of flavor. Reaching them may seem like a challenge at first, but you can peel a pomegranate in just a few minutes with some easy knife work. What we generally think of as the seeds inside are technically arils, meaning the brittle fleck itself, suspended in sweetly tart liquid, all encapsulated by a thin membrane that holds it all together in a perfect little pearl. But it is still, you know, fruit, and thus vulnerable to rupture. So, you'll want to gently fold in about a cup of pomegranate seeds after your other ingredients have been more thoroughly combined to help keep them intact. Some other just-as-easily-included little extras can put the pomegranate seeds in an even brighter spotlight in this dish.