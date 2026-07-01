Make Plain Chicken Salad 10x Better, Add This Italian Sauce

You can bring a pesto punch to any basic chicken salad you prefer, provided you accommodate for the extra ingredient. Basic is the operative base here. You wouldn't necessarily want to add a bunch of pesto to something like our triple anise chicken salad, for example, as it would become entirely too busy. A more plain chicken salad with scant seasonings and mayonnaise is perfect in this case, provided, again, that you pull back on that fat.

If your regular chicken salad recipe calls for ¾ of a cup of mayonnaise per pound of protein, for example, reduce that by half. Fill it back out with a ¼ cup of homemade or store-bought pesto. Stir the mayo and pesto together so it forms one new, fully combined dressing before you fold it in with your cubed or shredded chicken. Don't just pile the pesto on top of the salad and hope for the best, as you will end up with inconsistent bites of the Italian sauce otherwise. These adjusted proportions will also keep you from creating a gloopy mess. If you want more of its bright, fresh flavor, you can always slather a bit of pesto onto bread slices and build an even greener chicken salad sandwich. And, in the unlikely event you end up with any left over, pesto mayo is just as much of a game changer for potato salad.