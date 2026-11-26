Is Dunkin' Open On Thanksgiving 2026? Holiday Hours Explained
On Thanksgiving, so many of us are up early, getting the turkey ready and preparing the house for guests. So chances are, you need a caffeine fix to power through the morning, and there's nothing that hits the spot quite like Dunkin' (order a perfect pumpkin spice latte if you're in the mood for something seasonal).
The coffee chain has yet to release a statement on whether Dunkin' stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2026. There's a good chance at least some locations will be open on Turkey Day, as a spokesperson for Dunkin' previously told Fox Business that many locations would be open on Thanksgiving in 2025. Of course, you'll need to make sure that your local store is open before you drive to pick up your favorite hot Dunkin' drink on Thanksgiving morning. Store hours vary by location, so check the Dunkin' app or call your local store to confirm its Thanksgiving Day hours.
What are the hours Dunkin' Donuts is open on Black Friday?
Store hours for Dunkin' on Thanksgiving Day 2026 can vary by location, and the same is true for Black Friday, so you'll want to take a look at the app ahead of time to make sure you'll be able to snag your favorite drink before your turkey hits the oven (if you're looking for a new drink to try, we recommend the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte — it's hands-down the best hot drink on the menu).
To check the hours for your local Dunkin', log into the app, then click on "start an order." From there, click on the lowercase letter "i" to the right of your store's address. You'll be able to see the store's daily hours, as well as the store's phone number — it's a good idea to give it a call to confirm the hours listed in the app accurately reflect the store's Thanksgiving and Black Friday schedule.