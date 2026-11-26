On Thanksgiving, so many of us are up early, getting the turkey ready and preparing the house for guests. So chances are, you need a caffeine fix to power through the morning, and there's nothing that hits the spot quite like Dunkin' (order a perfect pumpkin spice latte if you're in the mood for something seasonal).

The coffee chain has yet to release a statement on whether Dunkin' stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2026. There's a good chance at least some locations will be open on Turkey Day, as a spokesperson for Dunkin' previously told Fox Business that many locations would be open on Thanksgiving in 2025. Of course, you'll need to make sure that your local store is open before you drive to pick up your favorite hot Dunkin' drink on Thanksgiving morning. Store hours vary by location, so check the Dunkin' app or call your local store to confirm its Thanksgiving Day hours.