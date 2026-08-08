4 Ordering Tips For The Perfect Pumpkin Spice Latte At Dunkin'

Every year, it seems that pumpkin spice lattes (affectionately called PSLs by those of us who are seriously committed to fall flavors) come out a little bit earlier, doesn't it? I'm not complaining — the moment I catch a whiff of that (often just the right amount of over-the-top) slightly-spicy scent melded with coffee, I'm in line, dreaming of cooler days, pumpkin patches, and falling leaves. While pumpkin spice lattes are absolutely fantastic (in my opinion, at least), there are a few things you can do to make them even better.

PSL recipes vary from one coffee shop to the next, and if you're a fan of the drink, it's smart to know how you can customize it to match the needs of your tastebuds. Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte (available in both hot and iced varieties) is notoriously super-flavorful, bursting with pumpkin spice flavors and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. If you're one of the millions of us who proudly run on Dunkin', you'll want to keep these customizations in your back pocket next time you're excitedly typing your order into the app. Buckle up, fellow PSL fans — you can use these tips to create your best PSL yet.