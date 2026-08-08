4 Ordering Tips For The Perfect Pumpkin Spice Latte At Dunkin'
Every year, it seems that pumpkin spice lattes (affectionately called PSLs by those of us who are seriously committed to fall flavors) come out a little bit earlier, doesn't it? I'm not complaining — the moment I catch a whiff of that (often just the right amount of over-the-top) slightly-spicy scent melded with coffee, I'm in line, dreaming of cooler days, pumpkin patches, and falling leaves. While pumpkin spice lattes are absolutely fantastic (in my opinion, at least), there are a few things you can do to make them even better.
PSL recipes vary from one coffee shop to the next, and if you're a fan of the drink, it's smart to know how you can customize it to match the needs of your tastebuds. Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte (available in both hot and iced varieties) is notoriously super-flavorful, bursting with pumpkin spice flavors and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. If you're one of the millions of us who proudly run on Dunkin', you'll want to keep these customizations in your back pocket next time you're excitedly typing your order into the app. Buckle up, fellow PSL fans — you can use these tips to create your best PSL yet.
Dial down (or up!) the pumpkin intensity by customizing the syrups in your latte
The pumpkin flavor in Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte can be intense, to say the least. If it's a little too reminiscent of an autumn-themed candle for you, reduce the pumps of pumpkin syrup in your cup (you can do this easily in the app when you're ordering). Typically, your Dunkin' barista will add two shots of pumpkin flavor swirl (at Dunkin', flavor swirls are simply the name for sweetened syrups) to a small PSL, three to a medium, and four to a large. Try reducing the number of pumps in your drink if you find the flavor to be a little much (or, if you've got a sweet tooth like I do, give your Dunkin' pumpkin latte a chocolate upgrade by adding a few pumps of mocha flavor swirl).
If you still want more flavor but can't stomach several pumps of a flavor swirl in your drink, you might want to make up for the swirls you take away by adding flavor shots. At Dunkin', flavor shots are a nice alternative to swirls — they add flavor without adding sugar. While there isn't currently a pumpkin flavor shot available, you can add some other options — like vanilla, toasted almond, or hazelnut — to create a still super flavorful but less sweet latte.
Ask for your PSL to be made with oat milk instead of dairy
Like we said, the pumpkin spice flavor of the Signature Latte at Dunkin' can be a lot. The combination of sugar and dairy can feel too sweet and heavy. Many fans of the drink — myself included — find that adding oat milk instead of the standard dairy milk that comes with the drink can help to cut through the sweetness a little bit.
Oat milk is smooth and creamy (there's a reason for that), and it certainly shifts the taste of the drink a bit — but not in a bad way. The oat taste is light, and it allows the pumpkin spice flavors to shine through, without all of the heaviness that comes from adding dairy to your latte. If you're iffy on oat milk and just want to give it a try before going all-in, you can always ask your Dunkin' barista to make your PSL with half milk and half oat milk.
Get an extra shot of espresso for a caffeine boost and more coffee flavor
If you adore the taste of espresso and find that your pumpkin spice latte doesn't quite let the slightly-bitter flavor of the good stuff shine through, you might want to ask your barista to add an extra shot. You'll have to pay a bit more (in Pennsylvania, an extra shot of espresso in a Signature Latte at Dunkin' will run you $1.29), but it can be worth it to get the taste that you want.
In addition to letting the flavor of the coffee beans shine through the sweetness of the pumpkin spice, you'll also get a bit of an extra caffeine boost. Another option: you can order a cold brew iced coffee and dress it up with everything that comes with a Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte. In our opinion, the cold brew is the best iced coffee you can possibly order at Dunkin', and adding milk, pumpkin and vanilla syrup, whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon sugar can help you take an already-great iced drink to the next level.
Skip the Signature Latte -- create your own (less sweet) PSL instead
If the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is just too sweet for your tastebuds, don't worry — you can still enjoy the spicy pumpkin taste without all of the extra sweet stuff (and you can save a bit of cash in the process). Order a straight-up latte with your choice of milk (like we mentioned, oat milk goes super-well with pumpkin flavor), add a few pumps of pumpkin, and leave it at that, if you like.
In Pennsylvania (prices can vary by location), a standard latte (with a few pumps of the sweetener of your choice) costs $4.29, while a signature latte costs $4.89. It's not a huge difference, but if you genuinely prefer a drink without all the extra sugar added by the whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon and sugar sprinkle that come with a standard Dunkin' Signature PSL, it's worth the time to do a few extra taps in the app and simply get a pumpkin-flavored standard latte.