'Pure Decadence': The Hot Dunkin' Drink We Ranked The Hands-Down Best

There are very few things that come higher on the list than a decadent sip of something chocolatey and caffeinated. If your regular morning coffee run is starting to feel a little dry, a trip to Dunkin' might remedy that — and one particular beverage stands out among the rest. When we tried out a selection of hot Dunkin' drinks to rank from worst to best, our favorite was the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte.

Even if we'll probably avoid ordering Dunkin' donuts in the future or skip out on ordering certain drinks, our verdict on the veteran brand's Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte was that it was indulgent and velvety. Our rankings were based on taste alone, and each Dunkin' beverage we tried was made with oat milk. The Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte is made with espresso, milk, and chocolatey mocha swirl, and topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. We loved how rich and chocolatey the drink tasted, without being overly sweet. The drink was so tasty that our only grievance was that we wanted more of it.