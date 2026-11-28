Whether sweet with strawberries and kiwi or savory with chickpeas and tomatoes, parfaits are a fun snack that allow for endless mixing and matching. All they require is a quality yogurt base — maybe coconut yogurt for those who don't eat dairy — and layers of your favorite ingredients. Spices like cinnamon and ginger bring intensity with their warmth, but you can also give your parfait more kick by sprinkling on cracked black pepper. It complements both dessert and lunch parfaits because of the fruity and floral yet spicy flavors that originate from the alkaloid piperine found in its seed and outer berry. Piperine comes through more strongly when you crush whole peppercorns rather than using pre-ground pepper, as those flavors fade once the outer shell is broken and exposed to the air.

In addition to giving the creamy yogurt base more punch with its contrasting sharpness, cracked black pepper adds textural variation the same way well-proportioned homemade granola does. Each delightful crunch unlocks its unique flavors and provides a full-bodied quality throughout your parfait. Crushing peppercorns is simple with a mortar and pestle, a skillet and cutting board, or a rolling pin, and you control how coarse you want the output to be. Learn a few different methods for incorporating cracked black pepper into your parfaits, and you'll have a crowd-pleasing treat every time.