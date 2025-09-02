Follow This Ratio For Perfect Homemade Granola Every Time

Sure, you can always create an easy and delicious breakfast spread by choosing the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping — but you know what's even better? Granola. Ideally, this versatile cereal-but-better munchie aids in lowering cholesterol and keeps you feeling full for longer. Beyond its nutritional appeal, it also promises a feast for the senses, as you're treated to a world of flavors while different textures also swirl in your mouth, making it an even more satisfying experience. However, if you're opting for pre-packaged ones, there are things to look out for: added sugars, saturated fats, and more — which is why making one yourself allows you to better control how you enjoy this filling snack. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Adrienne Lufkin, founder of Struesli, who highlighted the importance of ratios for the perfect homemade granola, "When I make granola, I usually think in terms of a simple ratio: about half nuts and seeds, a quarter dried fruit, and the rest a combination [of] fat and sweetener to bind it together, like oil and honey or butter and brown sugar."

To best enjoy it, Lufkin further suggested having more dry ingredients (as opposed to wet) to achieve the crunch that we want after popping it in the oven. "I aim for about four to five parts dry (nuts, seeds, oats, coconut, spices) to one part wet (oil, sweetener, nut butter, etc.)," she elaborates.