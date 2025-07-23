How To Make A Dairy-Free Breakfast Parfait Without Sacrificing Creaminess

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a former yogurt lover who's lactose-intolerant or just went vegan, you might've noticed something odd about dairy-free yogurts. Mainly, they tend to be a bit more watery than their milk-based counterparts. However, being dairy-free doesn't mean you have to miss out on creamy parfaits. Chowhound spoke with Nisha Vora, a vegan recipe developer for Rainbow Plant Life and author of "Big Vegan Flavor," to see what you need to know to choose the best dairy-free yogurts for a delicious breakfast.

"The creamiest dairy-free yogurts are typically made from coconut," Vora explained, "but there are also good yogurt options made from cashew and almond." If you choose a coconut-based yogurt, you may need to add some sweeteners of your own: Vora said that coconut yogurts, while creamy, don't have that sort of underlying sweetness you might expect from other varieties. While that makes them a great contender for dressing or pizza dough, breakfast parfaits tend to be sweet. Honey is the typical go-to, but if you're vegan, maple syrup can make for a great replacement.

The next steps for assembling a parfait are fairly simple. Put the yogurt in a bowl, jar, or cup. You can mix it with the sweetener at this point if you dislike tanginess. Then, layer your favorite fruit on top. Continue in this order until the container is full. Once it is, add granola — homemade is fun and tasty, but if you don't have the time, there are plenty of ways to elevate store-bought granola, such as with coffee grounds. If you like a bit of tartness, skip the maple syrup or drizzle a little on top.