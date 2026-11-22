There's nothing quite as comforting as a big bowl of buttery mashed potatoes, right? Well, maybe not, because in place of butter, there could be another alternative that's just as rich and indulgent: extra-virgin olive oil. Unlike butter, which is creamy and milky, olive oil has its own distinct flavor, which, depending on the brand, can range from fruity to peppery or even a little bitter. And while those may not feel like the first words you associate with mashed potatoes, they can actually give your mash a much more interesting finish.

Just like butter, olive oil brings some much-needed fat to the potatoes, and that's what gives it a smooth and satisfying texture. The flavor, however, is where things differ. And in fact, it's in the flavor that you can really get creative. By using infused olive oil, such as garlic, rosemary, chili, or citrus, you can bring some big character to your mash, which allows you to match it with whatever you're serving it alongside. It's a way of building flavor into the potatoes without actually having to incorporate too many extra ingredients, making it a very interesting tip for cooking mashed potatoes if you're ready to give your usual butter-heavy version a little competition.