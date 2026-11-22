Mashed Potatoes Are 10x More Flavorful When You Swap The Butter For This
There's nothing quite as comforting as a big bowl of buttery mashed potatoes, right? Well, maybe not, because in place of butter, there could be another alternative that's just as rich and indulgent: extra-virgin olive oil. Unlike butter, which is creamy and milky, olive oil has its own distinct flavor, which, depending on the brand, can range from fruity to peppery or even a little bitter. And while those may not feel like the first words you associate with mashed potatoes, they can actually give your mash a much more interesting finish.
Just like butter, olive oil brings some much-needed fat to the potatoes, and that's what gives it a smooth and satisfying texture. The flavor, however, is where things differ. And in fact, it's in the flavor that you can really get creative. By using infused olive oil, such as garlic, rosemary, chili, or citrus, you can bring some big character to your mash, which allows you to match it with whatever you're serving it alongside. It's a way of building flavor into the potatoes without actually having to incorporate too many extra ingredients, making it a very interesting tip for cooking mashed potatoes if you're ready to give your usual butter-heavy version a little competition.
The best infused olive oils to try in mashed potatoes
One of the best infusions for olive oil, and perhaps the most obvious for a dish like mashed potatoes, is garlic. Garlic's savory depth already works so well with potatoes, and most likely with whatever you're serving your potatoes with. Herby options like rosemary and thyme are lovely too, especially if your meal incorporates roasted meat or a holiday dinner. Sage can bring an earthy, slightly peppery flavor that would work beautifully with pork chops and apple sauce, or lemon-infused olive oil adds a much brighter citrus note that can cut through the richness of a buttery pan-seared salmon served over mashed potatoes. And of course, for those who like the heat, chili-infused oil is always fantastic.
If you're seeking some extra points for creativity, why not make your own infused olive oil? It isn't as hard as it sounds; you just need to gently warm extra-virgin olive oil in a small saucepan over low heat with any of the dried herbs, citrus zest, or other aromatics that you want to use. Let their flavors infuse into the liquid for around 20 minutes, then cool and strain. Whether you're making it yourself or buying a commercially sold bottle, simply substitute the olive oil for butter in your usual recipe. Use slightly less because, unlike butter, olive oil is pure fat, so you will probably need less for a similarly rich consistency. Start with around ¾ of the amount of butter you'd use, then taste and adjust.