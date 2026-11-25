Forget Pot Pie — Turn Thanksgiving Leftovers Into Sweet And Savory Sliders Using Hawaiian Rolls
Are you tired of using all of your Thanksgiving leftovers to make an all-in-one, carb-loaded casserole you may or may not eat? If you're looking for a new way to amp up this year's uneaten holiday foods, ditch the pot pie idea and grab a packet of Hawaiian sweet rolls. While Hawaiian rolls may be more compact than the luxurious bread Martha Stewart uses to make Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches, these fluffy, sweet rolls serve as the perfect base for a variety of sandwich combinations you can prepare with all your favorite mains and sides.
Especially if you already know that ham and cheese sandwiches taste better on Hawaiian rolls, imagine what these popular rolls can do for Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. Better yet, break up your leftovers and pair them with a few extra ingredients to make one-of-a-kind sandwich fillings. For example, why not prepare a few rolls with leftover turkey, kale salad, cranberry sauce, and Swiss cheese? You can also swap out the Swiss cheese for a different variety like brie or cheddar. For another sweet and savory filling, combine mashed yams, ham or turkey, and green beans. You can also fill a few rolls with apple butter, leftover stuffing, turkey, and cheese.
While you may think there's nothing unique about preparing Thanksgiving sandwiches on Hawaiian rolls, brushing these select sandwiches in a signature glaze before warming them in the oven gives them an extra special finishing touch.
The topping you need for delicious Hawaiian roll Thanksgiving sandwiches
Among the many easy ways you can take turkey sandwiches to the next level, apart from using enough cranberry sauce, brushing these mini sandwiches with a variety of glazes (before heating) gives them an extra soft texture and a more complex taste. Better yet, depending on what you're in the mood for, you can top these sandwiches in a savory glaze or a more sweet-tasting sauce with the right ingredients. First, prepare your Hawaiian roll sandwiches with all your favorite Thanksgiving leftovers and then add them to a square or rectangular casserole dish lined with parchment paper.
For a more savory topping, combine some melted butter with a small amount of Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, onion powder, salt, and pepper. If you want these sandwiches to have a more pronounced sweet and salty flavor, you can also add some honey to the mix. For a glaze that has a sweeter flavor, incorporate some brown sugar or top your rolls with a modest smear of cranberry butter, which you can make yourself by combining softened butter with canned whole or jellied cranberry sauce.
Once you combine your preferred ingredients, brush or spread the tops of the sandwiches in the flavored butter and then add some poppy seeds for a little extra crunch. After 25 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, you're sure to have a tasty variety of moist and satisfying Thanksgiving sweet roll sandwiches to enjoy.