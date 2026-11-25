Are you tired of using all of your Thanksgiving leftovers to make an all-in-one, carb-loaded casserole you may or may not eat? If you're looking for a new way to amp up this year's uneaten holiday foods, ditch the pot pie idea and grab a packet of Hawaiian sweet rolls. While Hawaiian rolls may be more compact than the luxurious bread Martha Stewart uses to make Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches, these fluffy, sweet rolls serve as the perfect base for a variety of sandwich combinations you can prepare with all your favorite mains and sides.

Especially if you already know that ham and cheese sandwiches taste better on Hawaiian rolls, imagine what these popular rolls can do for Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. Better yet, break up your leftovers and pair them with a few extra ingredients to make one-of-a-kind sandwich fillings. For example, why not prepare a few rolls with leftover turkey, kale salad, cranberry sauce, and Swiss cheese? You can also swap out the Swiss cheese for a different variety like brie or cheddar. For another sweet and savory filling, combine mashed yams, ham or turkey, and green beans. You can also fill a few rolls with apple butter, leftover stuffing, turkey, and cheese.

While you may think there's nothing unique about preparing Thanksgiving sandwiches on Hawaiian rolls, brushing these select sandwiches in a signature glaze before warming them in the oven gives them an extra special finishing touch.