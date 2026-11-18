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Pyrex, the brand that has changed home cooking forever with its innovation, has been in the game since 1915. If you've picked one up but you're unsure of its origins, there are different sets of clues to tell whether it's vintage. Checking the backstamp is a good way to start. Found at the bottom of your dish, you might find the logo that can easily answer the question. If all the letters in "Pyrex" are capitalized, it's an indication that it's likely a vintage dish. But that's not always the case, as the company shifted to a lowercase branding in the last leg of the '70s, so some lower-cased models might be vintage.

So, to be certain, look for more clues. The word "patent" above the logo and the date May 27, 1919 below it indicate that it was produced anywhere from 1919 to 1924. Meanwhile, a trademark symbol (®) coupled with "TRADE MARK" and the words "MADE IN U.S.A." surrounding "PYREX" indicates it was made around 1950, whereas any metric measurements on the dish can be found in pieces produced in the mid-1970s or later.

Another way to help figure out whether it's vintage is by checking for the model number, which should contain three or four digits, like 015 and 1063. This will allow you to easily look up the model online so that you can better confirm the date of production. However, do note that the oldest version of the colorware won't have model numbers.