How To Authenticate Vintage Pyrex

Pyrex products are made with either soda-lime or borosilicate glass. The latter is more durable and, as luddites might surmise, more likely to make up the older stuff. They really don't make the proverbial 'em like they used to. One of the main advantages of borosilicate glass over modern compositions is its ability to withstand drastic temperature changes that may cause other materials to crack or even shatter. That's why you can safely bake with Pyrex so long as you use the right type. (Note that the dishware's logo isn't a good indicator as to whether or not it's oven-safe.)

There are also, of course, aesthetic differences. Anyone in possession of a fair amount of Pyrex can probably open their cabinets to see through a collection of clear baking dishes, storage containers, and measuring cups. Even Pyrex's more colorful selections are largely translucent shades of blue, rouge, and green. So you aren't quite going to find a new edition that seems as striking as those old fashioned baby blue flowers on their creamy white canvas. But who knows; take care of your Pyrex, and one day it might just take care of you.