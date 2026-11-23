Grilled cheese might just be the definitive flavor of childhood. That gooey, American cheese center and perfectly buttery white bread exterior evokes more than just the workings of your salivary glands, but also the deep pull of nostalgia. Then again, you've gone ahead and grown up, so why shouldn't your grilled cheese? Now, there are more than a few ways to elevate your grilled cheese, but only one topping can bring next level umami flavor to your sandwich. We are talking, of course, about none other than the multipurpose and flavor-packed olive tapenade. It's a classic Italian spread made from chopped olives, capers, lemon juice, parsley, and olive oil (among other ingredients, depending on your recipe).

Olive tapenade adds instant depth of flavor that can seriously upgrade your humdrum grilled cheese. The best part? All you need do is add a scoop or two of it to the center of your sandwich for a lovely olive center surprise before grilling. It should go between the slices of cheese and spread out as evenly as possible for the most olive-y bite you can get. Feel free to add it to your standard grilled cheese recipe or, if you're feeling fancy, you can use it as an excuse to upgrade the whole shebang. And we have a few ideas of where to start.