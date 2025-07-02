4 Out-Of-The-Box Ways To Use Olive Tapenade

Pizza seems to have become an uncharted and wild adventure lately, with all manner of things added as toppings. Without starting the pineapple debate (or the more upsetting banana debate), we can, calmly and rationally, discuss the possibility of changing up your pizza base. There's already a precedent set for swapping red sauce for a white base, such as ricotta or even mascarpone. You can also just go with garlic and olive oil on your crust if you're cooking up a vegetable or salad pizza. But one thing you definitely haven't tried — and should — is using your olive tapenade as the base.

Olives are already fairly at home on a pizza, so spreading this condiment on your pie isn't that outlandish. You can start one of two ways. First, you could bake your crust first and add the tapenade after it's out of the oven. Doing so will ensure your tapenade doesn't dry out. However, doing so also limits your toppings to items that don't need to be hot, such as a pile of dressed Caesar salad or arugula tossed with lemon, olive oil, and Parmesan shavings. You could even leave the tapenade alone, having it be the sole topping on your pizza dough. The second option is, of course, using the tapenade as you would a red sauce — topping it with mozzarella, mushrooms, and whatever else your heart desires.